Services, activities for area veterans

American Legion Post 762

American Legion Post 762, 35 W. Main Street, New Lebanon, hosts their all-you-can-eat Fish Fry every first Friday of the month. The meal costs $10 and is open to the public. It includes french fries, hush puppies, cole slaw, baked beans, mac and cheese, smoke sausage, and a drink. They also hold a chicken wing meal every third Friday of the month. This meal is also open to the public and consists of 10 wings for $8.50.

American Legion Post 665

West Manchester American Legion Post 665 will be holding its Smoked Pork Chop Supper from 5 p.m. until sold out on the following dates: Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21.

American Legion Post 322

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and euchre starts at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle. Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing, at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Camden Post 1577

Auxiliary meetings are the first Tuesday each month, at 7 p.m. Men’s meeting is the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m

American Legion Post 215

American Legion Post 215, 1000 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, holds regular members’ meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Lunches are available to the public Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with free delivery. Call 937-456-5767. Chicken fry first Friday every month 6-8 p.m. $10. Public welcome. Marinated pork chop dinner is the second Friday every month, 6-8 p.m., $10. Public welcome. Hall available for rentals to general public with seating capacity of 138. Call 456-5767 for details and to make reservations.

VFW Post 8066

Euchre is played every Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the band plays every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at VFW Post 8066, 401 W Lexington Rd. Eaton. Open kitchen and karaoke is held every Friday of the month.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services has launched a new program entitled “We Care”. Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. We have 16 businesses’ currently enrolled in the program. If your business would like to participate in this program, contact Veteran Services at 108 N. Barron St., Eaton.