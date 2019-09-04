DrakeFest celebrated at Lakengren

EATON — DrakeFest was held on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Lake Lakengren Marina, celebrating the end of summer. The show featured live music by Tun It Up: the Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience and a laser light show with a fireworks display. The festival is presented annually by Drake Heating & Air.

