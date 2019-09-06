Individual arrested for damaging wall at JFS building

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners will be seeking quotes to fix a retaining wall at the Job and Family Services building. During a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Commission Clerk Kim Keller explained the situation which led to the wall being damaged.

She explained, over the weekend there was an incident at the JFS building where an individual was doing “donuts in the parking lot” and in their haste to get away from the police department, ran into the retaining wall in front near the driveway of the building.

Keller wasn’t sure whether it was Eaton Police Division or Preble County Sheriff’s Department, but the individual was arrested.

She added, since that individual was caught, she intends to turn them into the insurance company, since they were caught doing the damage to the wall.

The board also noted receipt of two letters from Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson. The first was a probationary wage rate adjustment for Tiffany James and the other was a resignation of Mark Madigan.

James’ wage will increase from $16.22 to $16.85 per hour. She will also receive 80 hours of vacation.

Madigan has retired after 10 years and has chosen to take a position in the private sector.

There were public hearings held during the meeting for three different zoning cases. The cases included: Brian H. and Rachael Schlechty, Richard and Helen Cavin and James and Shelley Gates, and The Hart Family Trust, Alicia Gevedon, Trustee.

All three cases were approved.

These approvals will take effect in 30 days, subject to an appeal process.

In other business:

•The board approved a resolution certifying waste disposal assessments to the Preble County Auditor.

•The board authorized use of the county credit card for Juvenile Court and Probate Court.

•The board approved a resolution authorizing payment to the Sheriff in the amounts of $1,274.74 and $1,180.32.

•The board authorized an expenditure in the amount of $4,295 for cleaning and painting the doors of the recreation area at the Preble County Jail.

•The Preble County Auditor presented her monthly financial report.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

