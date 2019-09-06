Patrol reports fewer fatal crashes during Labor Day

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 traffic fatalities over the Labor Day Holiday, two fewer than last year, according to provisional data.

There were 10 fatal crashes which claimed 10 lives – a decrease from 2018 when 12 fatal crashes killed 12 people. Alcohol was a contributing factor in at least two fatalities. Additionally, three motorists were not using an available safety belt and two motorcyclists killed were not wearing helmets.

Troopers arrested 661 drivers for OVI and issued 4,078 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 346 drug arrests and 151 felony apprehensions.

A total of 30,231 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 16,794 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 3,387 motorists. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, Aug. 30, at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, Sept. 2, at 11:59 p.m.

