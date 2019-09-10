Living History event to be held at PCHS

EATON — Join the Preble County Historical Society and other organizations for the fall Living History Event scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the PCHS at 7693 Swartsel Rd. Eaton (just off Ohio 122 north of Gratis.)

There will be demonstrations including: butter churning, candle dipping, herbs, crafts, jams, baked goods, fireplace cooking in the 1813 Lewisburg Log House, carding of wool, chair caning, and a farm animal petting area.

This event will be fun and educational for the whole family, according to organizers. Admission is $1 per person with children 5 and under free.

Groups collaborating on this event are the Daughters of American Revolution-Preble County Chapter, Preble County Council on Aging, YWCA, Preble County Arts Association, Preble Shawnee FFA, Sons of American Revolution, and the Preble County District Library-Preble County Room (Genealogy).

Vendors will be available for various food purchases or families can bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the grounds. A special auction of homemade quilts will take place in the PCHS Bank Barn at 1 p.m. with proceeds to benefit Preble County non-profits.

PCHS President, Harold Niehaus, encourages everyone to “come and support your favorite non-profit at the Quilt Auction and to come and enjoy the many events during the day with your family and friends.”