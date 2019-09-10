West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Carol Blankenship, Stacey Elliott, Carol Croop, Brenda Waymire, Chloe Cooper BuCher, Karen Sollenberger, Lisa Clark Brown, Jennifer Denlinger, Cooper Unger, Steve Milliken, Larry Pegg, Candy Robbins, Emily Robbins, Jamie Sarver, Erica Childrens, Jason Utz, Trent Ray, Madeline Wright, Jeff Studebaker, in memory of Jean Noland.

Anniversaries this week: Lysle and Jo Lindloff

WA EMS Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center is having a blood drive Sept. 14, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the EMS building, 8 Marty Lane. Give blood to save lives and help those fighting the battle against cancer.

American Legion

A dance featuring music by Flat Out will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tickets are available in the canteen.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and Euchre starts at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Rock the Jukebox and carry-in theme is Bloody Mary Bar on Friday, Sept. 20, from 7-11 p.m. at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Smoked Chicken or BBQ Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling smoked chicken or barbecued pork chop dinners on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 73 N. Main Street, next to Subway. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half asmoked chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4 lb. smoked pork chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Orders need to be placed by Sept. 16 to ensure you get a dinner. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Orders may be called into Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 with your order, name and phone number.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. on Sundays beginning Sept. 29, continuing on Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3, 10, and 17. The public is welcome and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 3, 4, and 5 in the village. No garage sale permits are needed during the Town-Wide Garage Sale dates. Feel free to post your address on this Facebook event if you are having a garage sale.

AKS Oktoberfest Miss & Mr. Pageant

Alpha Kappa Sorority has been serving West Alexandria since 1941 as a philanthropic organization. We strive to provide a service to our community and surrounding areas by donating to families and students during the holidays and throughout the year. We provide two scholarships for our Seniors attending Twin Valley South Schools. We help sponsor the Oktoberfest Queen Contest at the local Oktoberfest, annually. In addition, we make many contributions to our school, community and other organizations such as the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation each year. Applications for the 2019 Oktoberfest Queen will be available at the Twin Valley South High School Office.

Our fourth annual Oktoberfest Miss & Mr. Pageant is open to boys and girls ages 12 months through eighth grade. This is a non-profit fundraiser that will be held at the fifty-second annual West Alexandria Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 12-13. Applications for the pageant can be found on facebook, and if you have any questions or comments contact Bevin Hager, AKS Pageant Committee Chairperson, by messaging Alpha Kappa Sorority West Alexandria on Facebook.

Kiwanis Oktoberfest

The 52nd Kiwanis Oktoberfest Fall Arts and Crafts Festival will be held in Peace Park on Oct. 12 and 13. A 5K and 10K run will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Registration and information for the 5K and 10K run can be found online at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestAlexandria/WestAlexandriaOktoberfestScarecrowScamper?remMeAttempt= The Oktoberfest parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the opening ceremonies, the crowning of the new Oktoberfest Queen and the Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant. An antique car covered bridge run will take place at noon on Sunday, Oct. 13. In addition to arts and crafts, there will be food and a beer garden. Visit our website at: www.kiwanisoktoberfest.org.

Historical WA Book Available

The History of the First Forty Lots of West Alexandria, Ohio, written by Audrey Gilbert and Ronald Dafler is now available. The book provides important historical information about the deed transfers for each lot and their purchasers, going back as early as 1818. It includes details of births, deaths, marriages, occupations, military service and civic involvement, plus over 90 pictures telling the story of West Alexandria’s origins, and painting a picture of the lives of its earliest residents. In addition to its important contributions to the preservation of the town’s history, the book will also serve as a vital resource to genealogists researching family histories. This book can be purchased for $25 at The Archive, located in the West Alex Library, on Mondays or Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m., or can be ordered at westalexarchives@frontier.com where shipping charges apply, or by calling 937-839-4819. West Alexandria Archive is a 501c3 non-profit organization. We are funded solely by donations. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law. Your donations may be made payable to: West Alexandria Archive, 16 N. Main St.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids, formerly Junior Lutherans, meets every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for a meal and a program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kids age 3 years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids which includes a meal, Bible lessons, fun activities and service projects. For additional information contact Wanda DeVilbiss at 937-361-6865.

Widow Project Day is Saturday, Sept. 28, meeting at 8 a.m. for volunteers to work on projects at the home of a recent widow, her four month old baby and two year old child. This project is based on James 1:27 which states believers are to look after orphans and widows.

The Blanket and Bible ministry is collecting new or gently used Bibles to accompany quilts and soap for national disaster relief.

Adult Bible Study will continue to meet on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge.

Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday, next on Sept. 21, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Special Offering for September is designated by the Finance Committee toward Scott and Lindsay Watson for their adoption attempts.

Join us on facebook and like our page to get the latest news of events and people related to our congregation at facebook.com/West Alexandria Salem Lutheran Church.

Church of the Brethren

The next Community Meal will be Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Church of the Brethren 22 East Oak St. from 5-6:30 p.m. Community Meals will continue the first Wednesday of each month through June.

By Mary Lunsford West Alexandria Correspondent

Items for the West Alexandria news column can be emailed to meeerylou@yahoo.com

