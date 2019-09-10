MVCTC works with Preble Shawnee Schools to prepare students for real-world careers

ENGLEWOOD — Preble Shawnee middle school students have new class options this school year thanks to satellite program partnerships with MVCTC.

The Preble Shawnee-MVCTC Satellite program offers Design/Modeling and Automation/Robotics classes delivered through Project Lead the Way (PLTW) curriculum. Students will have the opportunity to learn the design process and develop an understanding of the influence of creativity and innovation in their lives. They are challenged to use and apply what they’ve learned to design a therapeutic toy for a child who has cerebral palsy. Students learn about the history and impact of automation and robotics as they explore mechanical systems, energy transfer, machine automation, and computer control systems. Using the VEX Robotics® platform, students apply what they know to design and program traffic lights, robotic arms, and more.

Zane Cottingim, the former Industrial Arts instructor at Preble Shawnee, is teaching the Project Lead the Way program to seventh and eighth-graders. He stated, “I am excited to have the opportunity to bring the Project Lead The Way program to Preble Shawnee. Since the school year has started there has been a lot of talk among the students about the PLTW classes and everything they get to do in the classes.The class will bring a new learning experience to the students connecting the class content with real-world problems, engaging them with hands-on classroom environments and empowering students to develop in-demand knowledge and skills they need to thrive.”

Preble Shawnee Principal, Dianna Whitis, stated, “Preble Shawnee is excited to partner with MVCTC, bringing Project Lead The Way Program to our school. This program is allowing the 7th and 8th graders the opportunity to solve real-world problems by intertwining science, engineering,math, and technology. I feel these classes are going to challenge our students and bring a level of learning to our distinct that we have not experienced.”

MVCTC works with partner school districts to offer 18 satellite locations and serves over 5,000 students each year. Satellite locations include:

Arcanum – Agricultural Education

Bethel – STEM

Brookville – Agricultural Education

Eaton – Agricultural Education and Project Lead the Way

Franklin Monroe – Agricultural Education and Business Academy

Huber Heights – Agricultural Education and Interactive Multimedia

Miami East – Agricultural Education

Miami Valley Hospital South – Project SEARCH

Milton-Union – Agricultural Education, Business Academy, and STEM

Mississinawa Valley- Agricultural Education and Business Academy

National Trail – Agricultural Education and Project Lead the Way

Northmont – Career Credit Lab (CCL), Project Lead the Way, STNA Certification, and Robotics Certification

Preble Shawnee – Project Lead the Way

Tri-County North – Agricultural Education

Tri-Village – Agricultural Education

Twin Valley South – Agricultural Education

Valley View – Agricultural Education

Vandalia Butler – STEM and Certified Production Technician (CPT) Certification

Pictured, the Preble Shawnee 7th grade Project Lead the Way class hard at work. The class is working on a foil boat project sketching their designs, making their prototypes and testing their foil boats before the challenge day. The goal of this project is to see who can design and construct a boat that holds the most weight (pennies).