Grand jury returns multiple indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued several indictments during a Tuesday, Sept. 4, session, with charges ranging from drug possession to drug trafficking.

Individuals indicted included: Amber Tipton, 15 Sauer Drive, New Paris, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Justin E. Key, 212 W. Cherry Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon with specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; James J. Weinert, 308 W. Mulberry Street, Watseka, Illinois, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, having weapons while on disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI and possessing criminal tools.

Also: Joshua D. Ruebush, 5473 U.S. 35, Eaton, domestic violence & assault; Robert Chad Gayhart, 208 W. Somers Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs; Nashelle Elaine Dorr, 4886 West U.S. 35, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments; Kimberly Marie Means, 6963 Pyrmont Road, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft; Charles W. Hawn, 197 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments; Rachael E. Kemp, 308 E. Main Street, Verona, Aggravated possession of drugs.

Also: Christina Ann Allen, 187 Quaker Trace Road, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs; James Michael Melzoni, 393 Landview Avenue, West Carrollton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; William Maurice Preston, 1475 Dafler Road, West Alexandria, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Christopher L. Fulton, 808 N. Barron Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Heather M. Parsley, 310 W. Spring Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Jacob E. Foust, at large, aggravated possession of drugs; Adam D. Wooton, 222 Village South Drive, Eaton, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child; Anthony E. Gibbs, 32 Quaker Trace Road, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs; John R. Young, 2205 Trone Avenue, Dayton, possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin; Daniel Lewis Taulbee, 415 Lincoln Street, New Paris, aggravated trafficking in drugs with specification, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of drugs; Roy Reid, 1400 Kipling Drive, Dayton, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine; Chester Neathery, 231 East Jefferson Street, West Manchester, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Also: Kayna Rae Rue, 212 E. Monfort Street, Eaton,theft, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments; Thomas A. Betzner, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass; Justin Ross Hawkins, 314 Sater Street, Greenville, identity fraud and petty theft; Harold R. Swafford, 304 W. Decatur Street, Eaton, aggravated trafficking in drugs, with two specifications, aggravated possession of drugs with two specifications, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Tasha Ann Webster, 45 W. Dayton Street, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Vincent D. Fleming, 644 W. Donald Street, Waterloo, Iowa, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and Steven Chad Jones, 15221 Ohio 772, Piketon,aggravated possession of drugs.