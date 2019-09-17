Neaton expansion in Preble announced in Tokyo

EATON — During Governor Mike DeWine’s business development mission to Japan, Eaton-based Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing, Inc., announced its plans to add 70 new jobs and invest approximately $15 million in its Dayton Region operations to meet increased customer demand.

“The Dayton Region is in the heart of the I -75 corridor, making it the ideal location for auto suppliers like Neaton to manufacture and ship its products to major auto manufacturers,” said Governor DeWine. “Neaton has been established in the region since 1984 and has chosen to expand several times in Eaton, showing the confidence the company has in Ohio’s talent to drive its global growth .”

The announcement comes after Governor DeWine and leadership of JobsOhio and the Dayton Development Coalition met with leadership of Neaton’s parent company, Nihon Plast Co, Ltd., during the visit. The Japan business development mission is seeking to create more awareness of all that Ohio has to offer to business representatives, key influencers, and government leaders.

“For 35 years , the hardworking people of Preble County have inspired the growth of Neaton Auto Products. Our new expansion is a testament to these associates,” said David Gulling, Neaton Auto Products Executive Vice President. “ We would like to thank the City of Eaton leadership and Preble County Development Partnership for being advocates for our community. Governor DeWine, through JobsOhio, has made sure Japanese- based companies feel welcome doing business here.”

The expansion builds on Neaton’s long history in Ohio and leverages Eaton’s central location and proximity to major automotive manufacturers. The company plans to draw on Ohio’s strong manufacturing workforce to fuel the growth. Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing, Inc., based in Eaton was formed in 1984 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nihon Plast Co., Ltd. Neaton is a tier one automotive industry supplier to Honda, Nissan and others. They produce safety products such as airbags and steering wheels, instrument panel and cockpit components as well as interior and exterior trim products.

“Neaton is one of our largest employers, we are very excited about their plans for expansion here in Eaton,” said Bradley Collins, City of Eaton city manager. “We are looking forward to working with them on this project . We also appreciate the continued commitment and support of the Preble County Development Partnership and JobsOhio as we work together to bring additional development to our City. ”

There have been four expansions at the Eaton facility, where the company currently employs about 800. In addition to the Eaton plant, Neaton operates facilities in Mexico and Georgia. Nihon Plast Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturer of interior and exterior synthetic resin parts for the automotive industry such as airbag modules, steering wheels, instrument panel components and air spoilers. Founded in 1948, the company has over $1 billion in revenues and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Japan is Ohio’s top international investor, with more than 72,860 Ohioans employed at 852 different Japan owned establishments across the state. Japan was also Ohio’s fifth largest export market for Ohio products in 2018, when Ohio firms exported more than $1.67 billion worth of products to Japan. Official meetings and events for the governor’s business development mission are scheduled through Sept. 13.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/PrebleCDP_Logo_4C-2014.png https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_PrebleCDP_Logo_4C-2014.jpg