West Alexandria man arrested on drug charges

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A West Alexandria resident is incarcerated the Preble County Jail facing drug trafficking and other charges following a search at a residence in the village.

Preble County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a drug-related search warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 29 East South Street in West Alexandria.

According to PCSO officials, deputies had purchased suspected methamphetamine from the residence. During the drug transaction, there were children present in the residence.

Deputies arrested Andrew T. Parizek, 33, of the above address, and he has been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with crimes including aggravated trafficking in drugs, a 4th degree felony; endangering children, a 3rd degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor.

Eaton Police Division’s K-9 unit assisted PCSO deputies at the scene. Parizek remained in the Preble County Jail at press time.

Parizek https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_-PARIZEK-ANDREW-THOMAS-IN19-1062-1-.jpg Parizek