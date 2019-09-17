News briefs

Health Fair Thursday, Sept. 19

The 16th annual Preble County Health Fair will be hosted by the Preble County YMCA, 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton, on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Preble County Medical Center, a branch of Kettering Health Network. Various health and community-related vendors will be on display, with various screenings and more available. Those who attend will be entered in a drawing for a wide range of door prizes.

BOE meeting set

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Mental Health and Recovery Board Meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will have board meetings at their Board Office at 225 N. Barron St. in Eaton on Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

Lewisburg Alumni Association Scholarship

The Lewisburg Alumni Association will be offering $2,000 scholarships this year. An applicant must be a graduate of Tri-County North High School and have completed one year at a college/accredited technical school and plan to return as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year. Applications are available at the following Lewisburg locations: The Brown Memorial Library, Brookville Building and Savings, and LCNB National Bank.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.