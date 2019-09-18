West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Sean Bassler, Mike Fisher, Thomas Brookey, Jr., James Beshears, John Lawson, Andrew Schmidt, Betty Sams, Davey Sizemore, Tom Mitchell, Jacinta Weaver, Jake Pitcox, Sharon Whitlock, Johnny Klink, Chad Worley, Ron Silver, Pat Minnich, Hazel Brown, The Rev. Edwin Peterman, Rob Belvo, Liberty Chesney, Kristen Morris, Danielle Mohr, Bill Deleranko, Isabelle Guehring, Jace Thuma, JJ Ferriell, Olivia Hoover, Shirley Johnson, Trey Sagester, Amy Benton, Shannon Latvala, Joyce Deeter, Christina Weber, Macey Wells, Gracelynn Childers, Tony Rosfeld, Mandy Hall Turner, Bonnie Fleming Crabtree, in memory of the Rev. J. Herman Bassler, in memory of Ruth Harry.

Anniversaries this week: Ralph and Mary Lunsford 30 years, Jeff and Tina Rivers, David and Karen Lee, Jonathan and Heather Clymer, Duayne and Sue Sewell, James and Heather Pemberton.

American Legion

Rock the Jukebox and carry-in theme is Bloody Mary Bar on Friday, Sept. 20 from 7-11 p.m.

The next Fish Fry is Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. and includes a 50/50 raffle.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6:30 and Euchre starts at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. on Sundays beginning Sept. 29, continuing on Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3, 10, and 17. The public is welcome and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Youth Pheasant Hunt

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Youth Pheasant Hunt at Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1- 4 p.m. with complimentary lunch at noon for both sessions. Hunt is open to youth 12-18 years of age who have completed a Hunter Education Course. Proof of certification is required. The hunt is free but limited to 20 young participants with two rooster pheasant per hunt. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 14. Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve is located at 4964 Enterprise Road. Contact Curtis Early, 533-3226, Paul Price at 248-1083 or H.K. Steiner at 232-4504 for more information.

Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 3, 4, and 5 in the village. No garage sale permits are needed during the Town-Wide Garage Sale dates. Feel free to post your address on this Facebook event if you are having a garage sale.

AKS Oktoberfest Miss & Mr. Pageant

Alpha Kappa Sorority has been serving West Alexandria since 1941 as a philanthropic organization. We strive to provide a service to our community and surrounding areas by donating to families and students during the holidays and throughout the year. We provide two scholarships for our Seniors attending Twin Valley South Schools. We help sponsor the Oktoberfest Queen Contest at the local Oktoberfest, annually. In addition, we make many contributions to our school, community and other organizations such as the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation each year. Applications for the 2019 Oktoberfest Queen contest will be available at the Twin Valley South High School office.

Our fourth annual Oktoberfest Miss & Mr. Pageant is open to boys and girls ages 12 months through eighth grade. This is a non-profit fundraiser that will be held at the 52nd annual West Alexandria Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 12-13. Applications for the pageant can be found on facebook, and if you have any questions or comments contact Bevin Hager, AKS Pageant Committee Chairperson, by messaging Alpha Kappa Sorority West Alexandria on Facebook.

Kiwanis Oktoberfest

The 52nd Kiwanis Oktoberfest Fall Arts and Crafts Festival will be held at Peace Park in West Alexandria, on Oct. 12 and 13. The 5K and 10K Scarecrow Scamper run will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Registration and information for the 5k and 10k run can be found online at West Alexandria Oktoberfest Scarecrow Scamper 5k/10k. The Oktoberfest parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the opening ceremonies, the crowning of the new Oktoberfest Queen and the Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant. An antique car covered bridge run will take place at noon on Sunday, Oct. 13. In addition to arts and crafts, there is a great variety of food and a beer garden. Visit our website at: www.kiwanisoktoberfest.org.

Historical WA Book Available

The History of the First Forty Lots of West Alexandria, Ohio, written by Audrey Gilbert and Ronald Dafler is now available. The book provides important historical information about the deed transfers for each lot and their purchasers, going back as early as 1818. It includes details of births, deaths, marriages, occupations, military service and civic involvement, plus over 90 pictures telling the story of West Alexandria’s origins, and painting a picture of the lives of its earliest residents. In addition to its important contributions to the preservation of the town’s history, the book will also serve as a vital resource to genealogists researching family histories. This book can be purchased for $25 at The Archive, located in the West Alex Library, on Mondays or Wednesdays from 2-4p.m., or can be ordered at westalexarchives@frontier.com where shipping charges apply, or by calling (937) 839-4819. West Alexandria Archive is a 501c3 non-profit organization. We are funded solely by donations. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law. Your donations may be made payable to: West Alexandria Archive, 16 N. Main St.

Foodbank

The Foodbank served 55 households to include 15 seniors, 97 adults, and 78 children for a total of 190 individuals in August. Current needs are pork and beans, peas, chicken noodle soup, and tomato soup. The Foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at Salem and St. John Lutheran Churches the first Sunday of each month.

Church of the Brethren

The next Community Meal will be Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Church of the Brethren 22 East Oak St. from 5-6:30 p.m. Community Meals will continue the first Wednesday of each month through June.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids, formerly Junior Lutherans, meets every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for a meal and a program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kids age 3 years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids which includes a meal, Bible lessons, fun activities and service projects. For additional information contact Wanda DeVilbiss at 937-361-6865.

Widow Project Day is Saturday, Sept. 28, meeting at 8 a.m. for volunteers to work on projects at the home of a recent widow, her four-month-old baby and two-year-old child. This project is based on James 1:27 which states believers are to look after orphans and widows.

The Blanket and Bible ministry is collecting new or gently used Bibles to accompany quilts and soap for national disaster relief.

Adult Bible Study will continue to meet on Wednesday evenings at 6:30vp.m. in the church lounge.

Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday, next on Sept. 21, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Special Offering for September is designated by the Finance Committee toward Scott and Lindsay Watson for their adoption attempts.

Join us on facebook and like our page to get the latest news of events and people related to our congregation at facebook.com/West Alexandria Salem Lutheran Church.

West Alexandria Class of 1958

The West Alexandria Class of 1958 will have a get together for lunch at Rob’s in Brookville on Friday, Sept. 27 at 11:30 a.m. Don Eby from Florida and Nancy Fahrenholz from Rhode Island plan to be with us. Anyone is welcome to join us and help us reminiscence about the “good old days.” Hope to see you there! Any questions call Karen B. at 937-456-9523 or Karen C. at 937-452-3325.

Have West Alexandria news?

