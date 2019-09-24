AppleFest this weekend in New Paris

NEW PARIS —Get ready for apple dumplings and family fun this weekend — it’s time for the New Paris AppleFest.

AppleFest is set for this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 27-29, at the old Jefferson School grounds in New Paris.

According to organizers, the festival will showcase lots of food vendors with apple-inspired dishes, several arts and craft vendors and more.

Saturday begins with a classic car show, and a unique parade, followed by a “Cheerleading Spectacular” and the infamous Apple Pie-Eating Contest, sponsored by LCNB and including the National Trail Blazers football team.

There is also an Apple Scavenger Hunt throughout Friday and Saturday. Registration for the car show, sponsored by New Paris Kiwanis, begins at 9 a.m.

AppleFest Parade begins at 11 a.m. and is sponsored by Reid Health Alliance. There will be five $100 prizes: Most Unique Float, Most Unique Design, Most Unique Use of an Apple, Most Unique Organization and Most Unique School entry.

2019 Parade Grand Marshals are Jim & Pam Allen, site managers of the Hanby House.

Opening ceremonies at noon on Saturday include a flag raising with with Cara Clark (2018 Battle of the Bands Champ) singing the National Anthem, according to Ginter.

There will be live music and entertainment throughout the weekend including the “Battle of the Bands” on Friday night, and “PoundSalt (2017 Battle of the Bands winner) on Saturday.

“Sunday’s entertainment includes the Local Artist Showcase, including Anthony ShadowMode Guenther opening up our local artist showcase with a music performance at noon in the main entertainment tent,” New Paris Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jeff Ginter said in a press release. “Anthony will follow his music performance with live painting as others share their music.”

“Sunday also includes a community worship service, a brand new popular Touch-a Truck event, and the very popular Kids Camp, followed by another new event, our Kiddie Tractor Pull,” Ginter added.

Kids Camp is sponsored by New Paris American Legion. Village Insurance is sponsoring the Kiddie Tractor Pull.

The weekend concludes with a performance by the National Trail Steel Drum Band.

The AppleFest Beer Garden will be open all weekend including wine served by the Olde Schoolhouse Winery and craft beers from Briar Brown Brewing Company.

Children can enjoy rides and blow-up inflatables and carnival games all three days, as well as presentations by the “Bug Guy.” There will also be several apple-related contests for families to enjoy.

AppleFest is sponsored by the New Paris Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information,visit the AppleFest page at www.newparisapplefest.com.

One thing visitors are bound to find at the annual AppleFest in New Paris: apples! From the fruit itself to delicious desserts and foods featuring it, there’s plenty to choose from at this fall festival. This year there’ll also be an Apple Scavenger Hunt, so be prepared to join in the search. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Apple13.jpg One thing visitors are bound to find at the annual AppleFest in New Paris: apples! From the fruit itself to delicious desserts and foods featuring it, there’s plenty to choose from at this fall festival. This year there’ll also be an Apple Scavenger Hunt, so be prepared to join in the search.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Applefest Schedule Friday Sept. 27 Festival begins — 4 p.m. Battle of the Bands — 6 p.m. Saturday Sept. 28 Registration & Classic Car Show — 9 a.m. Applefest Parade — 11 a.m. Opening Ceremonies — Noon Cheer Spectacular — 12:30 p.m. Apple Pie Eating Contest — 2 p.m. Poundsalt — 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 Community Church Service — 10 a.m. Touch a Truck — 11 a.m. Kids Camp — Noon Local Artists Showcase — Noon Kiddie Tractor Pull — 1 p.m. National Trail Steel Drum Band — 3:30 p.m.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.