New Paris resident killed in weekend crash

NEW PARIS — A New Paris resident died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Simpson reported the PCSO was investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 40, just west of Oxford-Gettysburg Road.

According to PCSO reports, a preliminary investigation found a 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by Krista M. Jones, New Paris, was traveling east on U.S. 40 when it drifted left of center and struck a 2019 Ford pick-up truck pulling a stock trailer and traveling west. The truck was driven by a juvenile from the New Madison area, according to the PCSO.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

According to Simpson, Jones was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The victim was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton where an autopsy was to be performed. Northwest Fire & EMS responded to the crash. The roadway was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hours while deputies conducted their investigation.

At press time, the crash remained under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.