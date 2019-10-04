Voter registration deadline is Oct. 7

EATON — Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses for the Nov. 5, 2019 General Election is Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The Preble County Board of Elections office, first floor of Courthouse, 101 E. Main Street, Eaton, will be open Oct. 7 until 9 p.m. for those who wish to register or change your address.

You may register at the Preble County Board of Elections office, between 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday or the Preble County License Bureau, located in the Junction Mall, 500 N. Barron Street, Eaton, OH; any public library; any high school or vocational school, and other designated public agencies which provide assistance or disability programs. You may also register and update your address at https://www.ohiosos.gov.

Call the board office, 937-456-8117 or 937-456-8118, to change your address within the county, or to request a registration form by mail. A voter registration form may also be printed from our website, https://www.boe.ohio.gov/preble/. Completed registration forms must be returned to the board of elections office, or the office of the Secretary of State by the deadline.

You are qualified to register if you will be 18 years of age by the Nov. 5, 2019 General election, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election at which you intend to vote. You must be registered at least 30 days prior to an election.

An open house will also be held that day for residents to see and test the county’s new voting equipment.