Eaton FFA hosts Parent Cookout

EATON — On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Eaton Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Officer Team held its first annual Parent Cookout and informational meeting at the Eaton High School Agriculture Education Department.

Chapter officers introduced themselves to parents and talked about each of their respective Supervised Agricultural Experience Areas. Chapter Advisor, Elizabeth Fields, introduced the Chapter Goals for the year and went over expectations for the program and of each FFA member.

Discussion was held on the chapter calendar, upcoming events, and the importance of getting involved in the FFA. The Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter Parents seemed to be excited about all that is coming up this year. There were 47 families in attendance.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_20190911_183856.jpg