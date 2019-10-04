National Trail school board recognizes students

NEW PARIS — The National Trail Board of Education recognized students and discussed safety concerns at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

“We had a very good summer, between things going on athletically and various other programs,” Superintendent Bob Fischer said at the top of the meeting.

Baseball player Peyton Lane was recognized for participating in the Bob Ross All-Star Game in Dayton; Makenna Jones for participating in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship in Florida, in which she placed fifty-second out of 110 players; and Tyler Porter and Kevin Christensen for participating in the Buckeye Boys State Program at Miami University, an event sponsored by the American Legion which offers “an eight-day hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government.”

The board also recognized 4H State Fair Qualifiers Ethan Osswald, Natalie Osswald, Garland Weaver and Luke Bowers; All-Ohio State Fair Band participants Mark Armstrong, Kiara Carrell, Syd Duning, Seth Duning and Tyler Rush; and 2019 Preble County Fair participants Wyatt House, Skyler Ward, Hannah Lee, Haley Koehl, Sawson Ward, Alyssa Zdobinski and Rachel Kimball.

Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Snowden presented the board with a summary of his first year at National Trail as a School Resource Officer, saying he had spent 317 hours interacting with students, answered 367 calls and made 11 arrests while stationed at the school and patrolling the surrounding area.

“This job was a really good eye-opener for me,” Officer Snowden said. “Unfortunately we had to deal with the death of a student, and that helped me learn how family-oriented this school can be.”

Snowden said he had taken calls involving child abuse, child custody disputes and trespassing complaints, and also spoken with students and delivered lectures on subjects including substance abuse, social media, and what to do in an active shooter situation.

“The kids are great, and I really have no complaints,” Snowden said. “This job is definitely one of the greatest blessings I’ve had.”

Superintendent Fischer stressed that Snowden does not take the summers off just because school is no longer in session.

“He’s not sitting around at home,” Fischer said. “He’s out there in our streets, including some places that don’t normally have a lot of police presence.”

The school board’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the National Trail School District Office.

Makenna Jones was recognized for participating in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship in Florida. She placed 52nd out of 110 Players. Mark Armstrong was recognized for participating in the All-Ohio State Fair Band. Kiara Carrell, Syd Duning, Seth Duning and Tyler Rush (not pictured) were also recognized. Tyler Porter and Kevin Christensen were recognized for participating in the American Legion's Buckeye Boys State program, which offers an eight-day hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government. The National Trail school board recognized 4H State Fair Qualifiers Ethan Osswald, Garland Weaver and Luke Bowers. Natalie Osswald (not pictured) was also recognized. Peyton Lane was recognized for participating in the Bob Ross All-Star Baseball Game in Dayton, Ohio.