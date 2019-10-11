PC resident graduates from National Court Management Program

COLUMBUS – Camden resident Heather (Keehner) Morton was among 40 court administrators, clerks, chief probation officers and program managers from courts throughout Ohio to receive the Certified Court Manager credential from the Court Management Program (CMP).

Morton is employed as a Court Administrator at Preble County Juvenile and Probate Court. The program was developed by the Institute for Court Management, the educational arm of the National Center for State Courts.

The graduation ceremony on Aug. 23 recognized the 11th class of Ohio students to graduate from Level I of the national program – the only program of its kind in the United States. CMP is intended for court leaders interested in strengthening their management knowledge, skills and abilities. The program requires a three-year commitment and provides education in key areas of court administration. Completion provides graduates with a certified court manager credential.

Justice Judith L. French addressed the graduates, noting innovations in Ohio local courts and the role that court leaders play in these changes.

“The justice system is changing and improving and becoming more efficient,” Justice French said. “Your participation in this program shows a willingness to continue those improvements, and I thank you for that.”

“Your participation also shows a willingness to improve yourself—to improve your own skills, and develop your own expertise, to make you a better manager, to make you a better public servant,” Justice French said.

The graduation ceremony followed a seminar entitled “Workforce Management,” which provided students with tools to acquire and maintain a productive workforce.

Completing Level I of the Court Management Program consists of six two and a half day modules relating to the duties central to the administration of courts, such as case flow management and managing court financial resources. Participants were required to attend two courses each year for three years.

The National Center for State Courts, founded in 1971, is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the administration of justice by providing leadership, research, technology, education, service and training to the state courts.

