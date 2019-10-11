Sheriff releases jail report

PREBLE COUNTY — According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, during the month of August, the PCSO booked 37 females in the jail, three more than in July. In August of 2018, the PCSO booked 22 females.

According to a 2018/2019 year-to-date comparison: for the same period in 2018, the Sheriff’s Department booked 258 females. In 2019, the PCSO has booked 246 females, a 4.8 percent decrease.

The following is information for female inmates housed in Preble County in the month of August:

•Lowest population occurred on Aug. 5, with eight female inmates.

•Highest population occurred on Aug. 15, with 15 female inmates.

In August, the PCSO housed four female inmates in Mercer County. Total cost associated with females housed out of county was $1,848.32. In 2019, 22 women have been housed out of county, for a total cost of $9,968.32.

Average female population housed at the Preble County Jail in the month of August was 11.13, which is over the jail’s capacity of 10 inmates.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

