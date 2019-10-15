Grand jury issues drug-related, other indictments

EATON —A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, Oct. 7 session:

Roger L. Karr, 21 U.S. 40 East, Lewisburg, burglary and petty theft; Darius Duane Marshall, 2054 U.S. 40 E., Lewisburg, burglary, trespass in a habitation and theft; James Benjamin Sinnett, 5896 Pleasant Valley Road, Camden, receiving stolen property; Star Le Sabre Crumby, 212 Village South Drive, Eaton, endangering children, permitting drug abuse and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Willie James Wagner, 212 Village South Drive, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, endangering children, permitting drug abuse and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Deborah L. Grubb, 102 W. Chicago Street, Eaton, domestic violence; Caroline R. Duncan, 131 E. Chicago Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Andrew Thomas Parizek, 29 E. South Street, West Alexandria, endangering children, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jeff S. Harvey, 1501 Conwell Street, Connersville, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Ashley D. Phillips,1501 Conwell Street, Connersville, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs; Ronald Vee Neeley, 2632 Ohio 47, Ansonia, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Eric Curtis, 115 E. Scott Street, West Manchester, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Russell Grubb, 4515 U.S. 35 E., West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs with two specifications, aggravated trafficking in drugs with two specifications, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Anthony William Kyseck Jr., 183 N. Second Street, Camden, possession of cocaine; Matthew Lawrence Thompson, 18 Shady Lane, New Paris, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Also: Robert Shindeldecker II, 4902 U.S. 35 E., West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Adam Danial Wooton, 222 Village South Drive, Eaton, identity fraud, receiving stolen property and petty theft; Deborah L. Grubb, 102 W. Chicago Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; Tammy Nicole Dorr, 190 Westbrook Drive, Apt. 6, Hamilton, Possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Also: Cody A. Gregory, 970 S. Barron St. B, Eaton, assault, assault and obstructing official business; Brittany Y. Anderson, 137 U.S. 127, West Manchester, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Anthony Wayne Lawson, 2480 E. Lexington Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments; Caitlyn Hope Nicole Collins, 710½ E. Somers Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments; Michael Douglas Creager, c/o Preble County Jail,aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with drugs and Bryan Webb, 743 Dale Blvd., Camden, importuning (two counts.)