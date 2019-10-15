News briefs

Road closure

The Preble County Engineer has announced the closure of Somerville West Elkton Road, between boxes 4565 and 5195 and beginning at Ohio 503 and ending at Mendenhall Road, for approximately five weeks effective Monday, Sept. 30. The closure is for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

SD6 Public Meeting

There will be a public meeting held at American Legion James E. Ryan Post 322 on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m to discuss Sewer District Six (SD6).

BOE Meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

NT BOE meeting change

The October meeting of the Board of Education of the National Trail Local School District originally scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22, has been changed to Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be for general purposes.

Survivor Style Show

American Cancer Society’s Survivor Style Show will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at National Trail Elementary Gym. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 pre-sale or $15 at door. Tickets may be purchased at Your Flower Ship in Eaton or Color Me Crazy and Hairy Decisions in New Paris. Call Tiana White at 273-2092 or Patti Hunyadi at 733-1459 with questions or to purchase tickets. Proceeds benefit the Preble County Relay for Life.

Boy Scout Ticket Auction

Boy Scout Troop 78 will hold its fall Ticket Auction on Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Toney Building at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Auction paddles are $5 each. There will be a 50/50 raffle, and a concession stand available. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction will run from 6:30-9 p.m.

Mental Health and Recovery Board meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will have a board meeting at its board office at 225 N. Barron St. in Eaton on Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

Christmas Auction

West Alexandria’s Coterie Club will be hosting its annual Christmas Auction on Saturday, Nov. 2, at American Legion James E. Ryan Post 322, located at 1477 Ohio 503 South. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and bidding begins at 2 p.m. All proceeds go to helping those in need throughout the community, yearly scholarships, and community projects. The event is free to attend and the public is welcome.

PSWCD Records Commission meeting

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Records Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 8 a.m. at the Preble SWCD Office, 1651 N. Barron St., Eaton. The purpose of this meeting will be to update the records retention schedule and discuss proper public records disposal in accordance with Ohio Law. This meeting will be open to the public. For more information, contact Preble SWCD at 937-456-5159.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Lewisburg Alumni Association Scholarship

The Lewisburg Alumni Association will be offering $2,000 scholarships this year. An applicant must be a graduate of Tri-County North High School and have completed one year at a college/accredited technical school and plan to return as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year. Applications are available at the following Lewisburg locations: The Brown Memorial Library, Brookville Building and Savings, and LCNB National Bank.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.