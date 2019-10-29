Candidates to appear on Nov. 5 ballot

PREBLE COUNTY — On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Preble County voters will be asked to choose representatives for area city and village councils, township boards of trustees and school districts in several races.

What follows in this edition of The Register-Herald are candidate profiles as submitted by several of those candidates. Candidate profiles were requested from individuals who are running in contested races. Profiles from candidates running unopposed were not solicited due to space constraints. Deadline for submission of the completed profiles was Wednesday, Oct. 23. The profiles are being published as submitted barring simple editing as necessary for layout/style.

Candidates who will appear on ballots across Preble County include:

Boards of Education

Brookville Local Schools (vote for not more than three)

Timothy Denlinger

Lauren N. Hester

Susan M. Steck

College Corner Local Schools (unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021; vote for not more than one)

Susan Kirkpatrick

Eaton Community Schools (vote for not more than two)

J. Ben Myers

Terry V. Parks

Montgomery County Educational Service Center (vote for not more than two)

Greg S. Shell

Eric Walker

Daryl Michael

National Trail Local Schools (vote for not more than two)

Greg McWhinney

Mindy Ward

Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board (vote for not more than two)

Ashley Carnett

Kevin A. Johnston

Rhonda Schaar

Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board (unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021; vote for not more than two)

Shelly Lykins

Preble Shawnee Schools (vote for not more than two)

Gary A. Rader

Jeff D. Wood

Preble Shawnee Schools (unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021; vote for not more than two)

Nicholas C. Duskey

Tri-County North Local Schools (vote for no more than three)

Rodney C. Schaar

Larry Seibel

Vickie L. Woodyard

Twin Valley Community Local Schools (vote for no more than two)

Tim Beneke

James Pemberton

Municipalities

City of Eaton — For member of council (vote for not more than two)

James R. Ball

David M. Kirsch

Joseph E. Renner

Village of Camden — For mayor (vote for not more than one)

Daniel R. Michael

Karen Moss

David Shull

Village of Camden — For member of council (vote for not more than two)

Judy Michael

Jeff Steele

Village of College Corner — For mayor (vote for not more than one)

James R. Jackson

Village of Eldorado — For mayor (vote for not more than one)

Tiana R. White

Village of Eldorado — For clerk-treasurer (vote for not more than one)

Karen Hunt

Village of Eldorado — For member of council (vote for not more than two)

Robert Cook

Barry Martindale

Village of Eldorado — For BPA (vote for not more than two)

Brian Hines

Jan E. Lawrence

Village of Gratis — For mayor (vote for not more than one)

Rayanne Allen

Kathy H. Lewis

Benjamin Roles

Village of Gratis — For member of council (vote for not more than two)

Frank Davis III

Cynthia Hoffman

David Johnston

Cinda L. Uhl

Village of Lewisburg — For mayor (vote for not more than one)

Marsha K. Jones

Village of Lewisburg — For member of council (vote for not more than two)

Mark R. Madigan

Theodore H. Thies

Village of New Paris — For mayor (vote for not more than one)

Katherine Smallwood

Village of New Paris — For member of council (vote for not more than two)

Ralph Dungan

Village of New Paris — For member of BPA (vote for not more than two)

Charles C. Brower

W. Edward Davies

Village of Verona — For mayor (vote for not more than one)

Thomas DeSonie

Nikki Plank

Village of West Alexandria — For mayor (vote for not more than one)

Jeff D. Hickey

Dan Utsinger

Village of West Alexandria — For member of council (vote for not more than two)

Ashley Myers

Zachary J. Shafer

Ray O. Waldeck

Village of West Elkton — For mayor (vote for not more than one)

Gevella C. Wilt

Village of West Manchester — For mayor (vote for not more than one)

Robert W. Long

Townships

Dixon Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

Steven D. Orr

Dixon Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Beth E. Fornshell

Gasper Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

Eric White

Gasper Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Randy Blaich

Gratis Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Chad Adkins

Victor Stamper

Gary D. Thompson

Gasper Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Michael L. Campbell Jr.

Harrison Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

Keith Chad Kemp

Joe Conley

Harrison Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Lorrie E. Ullery

Mitchell Bussard

Israel Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

Christopher M. Johnston

Frank Keeler

Stephen L. Pierson

Adam Vonderhaar

Israel Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Rita Kimball

John S. Wright

Jackson Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

Michael G. Hans

James Newton

Jackson Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Kimberly J. Dees

Jefferson Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

Duane E. Pickett

Shane Vanzant

Jackson Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

David Wesler

Lanier Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

Clarence D. Eby

Lanier Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Mark McIntire

Monroe Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

Lloyd Lee

Somers Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

William A. McQuiston

Somers Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Kelda Bittinger

George W. Corrington

Twin Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

Terry Creech

Twin Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Kay Johnson

Washington Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)

James E. Ferriell

Keith L. Smith

Washington Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)

Celeste E. Caplinger

Amanda A. Jerdon

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

