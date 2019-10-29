Candidates to appear on Nov. 5 ballot

PREBLE COUNTY — On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Preble County voters will be asked to choose representatives for area city and village councils, township boards of trustees and school districts in several races.
What follows in this edition of The Register-Herald are candidate profiles as submitted by several of those candidates. Candidate profiles were requested from individuals who are running in contested races. Profiles from candidates running unopposed were not solicited due to space constraints. Deadline for submission of the completed profiles was Wednesday, Oct. 23. The profiles are being published as submitted barring simple editing as necessary for layout/style.
Candidates who will appear on ballots across Preble County include:
Boards of Education
Brookville Local Schools (vote for not more than three)
Timothy Denlinger
Lauren N. Hester
Susan M. Steck
College Corner Local Schools (unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021; vote for not more than one)
Susan Kirkpatrick
Eaton Community Schools (vote for not more than two)
J. Ben Myers
Terry V. Parks
Montgomery County Educational Service Center (vote for not more than two)
Greg S. Shell
Eric Walker
Daryl Michael
National Trail Local Schools (vote for not more than two)
Greg McWhinney
Mindy Ward
Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board (vote for not more than two)
Ashley Carnett
Kevin A. Johnston
Rhonda Schaar
Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board (unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021; vote for not more than two)
Shelly Lykins
Preble Shawnee Schools (vote for not more than two)
Gary A. Rader
Jeff D. Wood
Preble Shawnee Schools (unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021; vote for not more than two)
Nicholas C. Duskey
Tri-County North Local Schools (vote for no more than three)
Rodney C. Schaar
Larry Seibel
Vickie L. Woodyard
Twin Valley Community Local Schools (vote for no more than two)
Tim Beneke
James Pemberton
Municipalities
City of Eaton — For member of council (vote for not more than two)
James R. Ball
David M. Kirsch
Joseph E. Renner
Village of Camden — For mayor (vote for not more than one)
Daniel R. Michael
Karen Moss
David Shull
Village of Camden — For member of council (vote for not more than two)
Judy Michael
Jeff Steele
Village of College Corner — For mayor (vote for not more than one)
James R. Jackson
Village of Eldorado — For mayor (vote for not more than one)
Tiana R. White
Village of Eldorado — For clerk-treasurer (vote for not more than one)
Karen Hunt
Village of Eldorado — For member of council (vote for not more than two)
Robert Cook
Barry Martindale
Village of Eldorado — For BPA (vote for not more than two)
Brian Hines
Jan E. Lawrence
Village of Gratis — For mayor (vote for not more than one)
Rayanne Allen
Kathy H. Lewis
Benjamin Roles
Village of Gratis — For member of council (vote for not more than two)
Frank Davis III
Cynthia Hoffman
David Johnston
Cinda L. Uhl
Village of Lewisburg — For mayor (vote for not more than one)
Marsha K. Jones
Village of Lewisburg — For member of council (vote for not more than two)
Mark R. Madigan
Theodore H. Thies
Village of New Paris — For mayor (vote for not more than one)
Katherine Smallwood
Village of New Paris — For member of council (vote for not more than two)
Ralph Dungan
Village of New Paris — For member of BPA (vote for not more than two)
Charles C. Brower
W. Edward Davies
Village of Verona — For mayor (vote for not more than one)
Thomas DeSonie
Nikki Plank
Village of West Alexandria — For mayor (vote for not more than one)
Jeff D. Hickey
Dan Utsinger
Village of West Alexandria — For member of council (vote for not more than two)
Ashley Myers
Zachary J. Shafer
Ray O. Waldeck
Village of West Elkton — For mayor (vote for not more than one)
Gevella C. Wilt
Village of West Manchester — For mayor (vote for not more than one)
Robert W. Long
Townships
Dixon Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
Steven D. Orr
Dixon Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)
Beth E. Fornshell
Gasper Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
Eric White
Gasper Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)
Randy Blaich
Gratis Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)
Chad Adkins
Victor Stamper
Gary D. Thompson
Harrison Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
Keith Chad Kemp
Joe Conley
Harrison Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)
Lorrie E. Ullery
Mitchell Bussard
Israel Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
Christopher M. Johnston
Frank Keeler
Stephen L. Pierson
Adam Vonderhaar
Israel Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)
Rita Kimball
John S. Wright
Jackson Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
Michael G. Hans
James Newton
Jackson Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)
Kimberly J. Dees
Jefferson Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
Duane E. Pickett
Shane Vanzant
Lanier Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
Clarence D. Eby
Lanier Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)
Mark McIntire
Monroe Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
Lloyd Lee
Somers Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
William A. McQuiston
Somers Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)
Kelda Bittinger
George W. Corrington
Twin Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
Terry Creech
Twin Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)
Kay Johnson
Washington Township — For trustee (vote for not more than one)
James E. Ferriell
Keith L. Smith
Washington Township — For fiscal officer (vote for not more than one)
Celeste E. Caplinger
Amanda A. Jerdon
