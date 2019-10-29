Richmond man arrested for residential burglaries

EATON — Detectives from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Richmond man last week, after investigating a residential burglary which occurred twice at the same residence.

Deputies responded on Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Tuesday, October 22, to the residence in the 5000 block of Campbellstown-Crawfordsville Road, where a suspect had entered the residence and removed items.

Video surveillance from the residence allowed detectives to identify the suspect as Joshua Unger, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, A detective passed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle on U.S. 35 West near New Hope. The detective contacted the suspect after the suspect had exited his car and walked into group of trees at a business.

“The suspect was taken into custody,” Simpson said in a press release. “Just prior to the arrest, the suspect had thrown a used syringe into the tree line.”

“The suspect confessed to detectives during an interview that he committed both burglaries,” Simpson reported. “The suspect told detectives he chose the house because the house had no garage and no cars were present at the time.

Cash and electronics were taken by the suspect, according to reports. The suspect told detectives “he is addicted to drugs,” Simpson reported.

Unger, 33 of Richmond, was housed in the Preble County Jail at press time. He was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the crimes including: two counts burglary, a second degree felony; two counts trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; two counts theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony and possession of a drug abuse instrument, a second-degree misdemeanor.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_-UNGER-JOSHUA-DANIEL-IN19-1232-.jpg