Preble County preparing to give

EATON — The season of Thanksgiving — and giving — is nearly upon us, and Preble County is preparing to help take care of its own.

Preble County residents needing a place to go and wanting a hot Thanksgiving dinner can once again do so on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, thanks to the graciousness and generosity of many donors and volunteers.

The 24th annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served at Bruner Arena at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton on Thanksgiving Day.

Every year, with the support of the Preble County community, the dinner serves hundreds of meals to local residents. The free meal will be served from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. It is a time for families and individuals to have a hot nutritious meal, and enjoy the fellowship of others as the holiday season kicks off.

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is once again putting together the Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer, or wishes to donate, should contact the Community Action Partnership office in Preble County at 937-456-2800.

To donate: make check payable to Community Action Partnership and mail to 308 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Eaton, OH 45320. In addition, in the memo line indicate the donation is for the “Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner.”

Thanks to the many volunteers and donors who help with the Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner each year hundreds of people are served, either by eating at the arena, taking their meal home, or having a meal delivered to them.

Kids for Kids

Santa is going to need help in Preble County again this year.

The Register-Herald’s 17th Annual Kids for Kids Toy Drive in support of Preble County Christmas for Kids aims to help make the jolly old elf’s job a little easier in tough economic times. This year, due to scheduling conflicts, the support will come in the form of a toy drive only, with donations taken at the R-H office, located at Junction Village, 532 N. Barron St., Eaton.

Drop off a new toy or toys to help Santa out. All toys collected each year go to the Preble County Christmas for Kids project, a community collaborative which serves Preble County families during the holiday season. Over the course of the past 16 years, the R-H Kids for Kids toy drive has collected over 17,000 toys for the initiative. Last year, over 200 were donated.

It is also time to get that letter to Santa turned in. Drop off letters at the R-H office, mail letters to Santa in care of Editor Eddie Mowen Jr., The Register-Herald, 532 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320, or email letters to emowen@aimmediamidwest.com.

Anyone interested in donating new toys can drop them off Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at The Register-Herald’s office, 532 North Barron St. (Junction Village) in Eaton. For additional information, email emowen@aimmediamidwest.com.

Christmas for Kids

This year Preble County Christmas for Kids program registration is again being held at participating agencies around the county, the entire month of November, instead of just one day.

Registration can be completed by appointment, through Nov. 30, at the Mental Health & Recovery Board/United Way office, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, any Preble County school district’s Success Liaison, the Preble County Educational Service Center or Headstart.

Families wishing to receive toys for their children ages 0-17 years should bring with them three months’ proof of income, proof of custody and age of the children, and proof of current address and a picture ID.

Examples of proof of custody can include a medical insurance card, medical records, school report card, mail addressed to the child, legal custody document or any document that links the child to the household.

To be eligible, families must meet the income guidelines, have custody of the child, and live in Preble County.

Income guidelines are: family of two, $2,743 per month or $32,920 per year; three, $3,363/month or $40,560/year; four, $4,183/month or $50,200/year; five, $4,903/month or $58,840/year; six, $5,623/month or $67,480/year; seven, $6,343/month or $76,120/year; eight, $7,063 /month or $84,760/year.

Preble County Christmas for Kids is made possible by the collaborative efforts of many community partners.

There were appoximately 280 meals delivered and 400 people served in person during the 2018 Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at the Preble County Fairgrounds. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/11/web1_Meal15-1.jpg There were appoximately 280 meals delivered and 400 people served in person during the 2018 Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at the Preble County Fairgrounds. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/11/web1_Meal4-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/11/web1_Meal10-1.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

What: Community Thanksgiving Dinner Where: Bruner Arena, Preble County Fairgrounds When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost: Free

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

