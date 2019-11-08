Tom Hissong presenting Winter Tree ID

LEWISBURG — Walk in the Garber Woods with Tom Hissong on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Garber Nature Center, north of Lewisburg at 9691 Ohio 503. Learn the bark and branching of trees as you stroll the trails. How many trees can you recognize without their leaves?

Tom Hissong has followed an exciting career path working as an Interpretive Naturalist/Environmental Educator in the Dayton area for nearly 41 years. He retired from his position as the Education Manager at the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm north of Dayton in March of 2017.

Prior to his position at Aullwood, Hissong served as a naturalist for two years with the Five Rivers MetroParks, which followed 16 years in the position of Curator of Education with the Dayton Museum of Natural History. Hissong graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus with a B.S. degree in Environmental Education/Field Biology in 1976.

He is well known throughout the Dayton area for his expertise as an avid ornithology instructor/bird watcher and for his enthusiasm in teaching many children and adult classes on natural history topics each year.