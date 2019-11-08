Beggar’s Night held in PC

PREBLE COUNTY — Beggar’s Night was held in most Preble County communities on Thursday, Oct. 31. New Paris moved its event up to Tuesday, Oct. 29, due to forecasted rain on Thursday. No matter the day, Beggar’s Night brought out ghosts and ghouls of all ages to dress up and collect candy.

Beggar’s Night was held in most Preble County communities on Thursday, Oct. 31. New Paris moved its event up to Tuesday, Oct. 29, due to forecasted rain on Thursday. No matter the day, Beggar’s Night brought out ghosts and ghouls of all ages to dress up and collect candy. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/11/web1__private_var_mobile_Containers_Data_Application_B030366A-C431-4D2F-AC99-FE18BE639A3C_tmp_0F79DA4D-018B-4FF3-9869-7467DF2086E4_Image-1.jpeg Beggar’s Night was held in most Preble County communities on Thursday, Oct. 31. New Paris moved its event up to Tuesday, Oct. 29, due to forecasted rain on Thursday. No matter the day, Beggar’s Night brought out ghosts and ghouls of all ages to dress up and collect candy. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/11/web1__private_var_mobile_Containers_Data_Application_B030366A-C431-4D2F-AC99-FE18BE639A3C_tmp_D27FB238-3F3B-47AB-B5E3-0270D33F7B80_Image-1.jpeg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/11/web1__private_var_mobile_Containers_Data_Application_B030366A-C431-4D2F-AC99-FE18BE639A3C_tmp_DBA39BF9-77E6-4546-BA77-B2181DE5F1FF_Image-1.jpeg