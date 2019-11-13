Blue Star Moms seeking donations for packages

Editor:

It is that time of the year, for the Blue Star Mothers of America OH 11, Echo-01, Preble, Darke and Butler Counties in Ohio and Wayne and Randolph Counties in Indiana.

Our 13th annual Christmas packing party is Nov 16, at 10 a.m. at Eaton First Church of God, 601 East Lexington Road, Eaton. The Blue Star Mothers of America is a 501c-3 non profit designated by the IRS. The Blue Star Mothers of America is a national group of mothers with chapters in almost all 50 states — our children range from just starting out in basic to being deployed for the first time or fifth time to becoming a veteran.

We provide support in any way we can, from being there for a mom who is going through a hard time, to care packages sent to troops deployed. We also make bags full of personal items for homeless veterans, plus many other things each year.

As a whole the Blue Star Mothers sends out tens of thousands of care packages yearly — our chapter is very small but we manage to send out at least 200 packages every Christmas and several hundred throughout the year at Easter, and over the summer.

These care packages have everything you can think of, from personal items to individual snack items, little games and books, homemade Christmas cards from local school children, to blank Christmas cards that they can send home to family and friends.

This year we are in desperate need of donations. We are in need of everything from personal items like deodorant, lip balm, razors travel size powder, baby wipes, eye drops and foot powder, to individual snack items with pull-top tabs like pasta meal, individual crackers , trail mix, gum, candy, protein bars, granola bars, peanut butter to go, individual drink mix packets, Gatorade, instant coffee packets, oatmeal and cream of wheat and anything else you could think of — except no chocolate because it tends to melt.

We would be happy to take any Halloween candy off your hands — they love that.

We are also in need of Christmas stockings, green or black socks and knit hats in black.

We also except monetary donations. Donations just need to be mailed to Blue Star Mothers of America, PO Box 272, Eaton, OH 45320.

If you have any questions please feel free to call 740-462-2389. Or, if you are a military mom and want to join a wonderful organization with other moms who know what you are going through, we would love to have you.

If everyone who reads this article just went to the dollar store and purchased about $5 or more of the items I have listed, we could give the troops overseas a huge Christmas hug and let them know how much we appreciate all they do for us.

All items can be dropped off at L&M Products on Barron Street next to McDonald’s until Thursday, Nov 14, during regular business hours. Please mark them “Blue Star Mothers” or call for pick up. Items can also be dropped off Friday, Nov. 15, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the church or Saturday, Nov. 16,also at the church between 9 and 11 a.m.

If you would like to volunteer please feel free to stop by either Friday night or Saturday to help.

Thank you again for all your help.

Linda Samuels

Chapter President

OH 11 Echo 01