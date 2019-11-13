EMS honors Veterans Day

EATON — Eaton Middle School held its annual Veterans’ Day Program on Friday, Nov. 8. The day began with a breakfast for veterans, before moving those gathered into the auditorium for the main program.

Principal Brian Camp welcomed those in attendance for their time and service.

“So far, from what I’ve heard from many of you who are coming into our building, you are impressed by our students and how they greeted you and made you feel welcomed to the building. That emphasizes something I think of often: we are the front porch to the community, just the like community is the front porch to other people from outside other people.

“That is really important to me, I know it is important to many of you, that we impress one another. So far we’ve had that experience. I have a feeling we’re all going to enjoy this hour and a half as we sit and celebrate the country, Preble County, and Eaton.”

The Eaton Middle School Choir and band performed the Star Spangled Banner, before the 7th grade band played “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

Honor Society representatives Sophie Kochensparger and Cami McCloud led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Principal Camp introduced the veterans in attendance, so the audience and students could recognize their service.

Jennifer Beeghly introduced a slideshow Eaton Middle School staff created. The slideshow honored family members of Eaton Middle School staff who served in the military. “I am honored to be speaking with you today on such an important occasion. We are here today to honor our service members and to remember the sacrifices they have made, and the courage it took and continues to take to defend our country,” she said.

“Our gathering today is one small way to show our pride of the service men and women of the past, present, and future. I did not serve in the military like my father-in-law and my dad, but they have shared many stories of their experiences with me. It is now my responsibility to share their experiences with future generations.

“Pride burns across our country today and every day for all of those who have served in the past, present, and future. We hope you can see and hear our pride in the presentation of our slideshow.”

Emily Pioske lead the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade choir in a series of songs. Paul Bingle and Katie Heitkamp led the 8th grade band in two different performances.

Camp closed the program by thanking the veterans for their attendance and service.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

