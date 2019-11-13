News briefs

NT Rockers meetings

The National Trail Rockers will meet for lunch at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Smokey Bones on Miller Lane in Dayton. Any retired or previous employee is welcome to attend. The annual Christmas dinner for NT Rockers and guests is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Old Richmond Inn in Richmond, Indiana. They will need reservations from members for this event. More info will be announced later.

HOMEcoming Gala

Home is the Foundation (HIT Foundation) will be hosting its HOMEcoming Gala on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will be hosted in the newly renovated Gym at Eagles Point, 310 North Barron Street, Eaton. There will be hors d’oeuvres, dancing, and entertainment. There is a limited number of tickets available, at $35 per ticket. Purchase ahead of time online to guarantee entry at bit.ly/HOMEcomingGala or by calling 937-472-0500.

Special Eaton BOE meeting

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet in specials session on Monday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m., at Hollingsworth-East Elementary School, 506 Aukerman Street. The board will enter executive session to consider the employment of a public employee or official.

PSWCD Records Commission meeting

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Records Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 8 a.m. at the Preble SWCD Office, 1651 N. Barron St., Eaton. The purpose of this meeting will be to update the records retention schedule and discuss proper public records disposal in accordance with Ohio Law. This meeting will be open to the public. For more information, contact Preble SWCD at 937-456-5159.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.