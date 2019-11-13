Voters decide on candidates, issues

EATON —Despite a glitch in online results reporting on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Preble County Board of Elections released the unofficial results for its 42 precincts at just after 10 p.m. that evening.
The unofficial tally shows 8,192 ballots from just under 30 percent of the county’s 27,470 registered voters were cast.
Candidates
According to the unofficial results, the following were elected by voters:
Member of Council Eaton City Council: David M. Kirsch, Joseph E. Renner.
Mayor Camden Village: Karen Moss
Member of Council Camden Village: Judy L. Michael, Jeff Steele
Mayor College Corner Village: James R. Jackson
Mayor Eldorado Village: Tiana R. White
Clerk-Treasurer Eldorado Village: Karen Hunt
Member of Council Eldorado Village: Robert Cook, Barry L. Martindale
Member of Board of Public Affairs Eldorado Village: Brian Hines, Jan E. Lawrence
Mayor Gratis Village: Benjamin Roles
Member of Council Gratis Village: David Johnston, Cynthia Hoffman
Mayor Lewisburg Village: Marsha K. Jones
Member of Council Lewisburg Village: Mark R. Madigan, Theodore H. Thies
Mayor New Paris Village: Katherine Smallwood
Member of Coucil New Paris Village: Ralph Dungan
Member of Board of Public Affairs New Paris Village: Charles C. Brower, W. Edward Davies
Mayor Verona Village: Nikki Plank
Mayor West Alexandria Village: Dan Utsinger
Member of Council West Alexandria Village: Ashley Myers, Zachary J. Shafer
Mayor West Elkton Village: Gevella C. Wilt
Mayor West Manchester Village: Robert W. Long
Trustee Dixon Township: Steven D. Orr
Fiscal Officer Dixon Township: Beth E. Fornshell
Trustee Gasper Township: Eric White
Fiscal Officer Gasper Township: Randy Blaich
Trustee Gratis Township: Victor Stamper
Fiscal Officer Gratis Township: Michael L. Campbell Jr.
Trustee Harrison Township: Joe Conley
Fiscal Officer Harrison Township: Lorrie E. Ullery
Trustee Israel Township: Christopher M. Johnston
Fiscal Officer Israel Township: John S. Wright
Trustee Jackson Township: James Newton
Fiscal Officer Jackson Township: Kimberly J. Dees
Trustee Jefferson Township: Duane E. Pickett
Fiscal Officer Jefferson Township: David Wesler
Trustee Lanier Township: Clarence D. Eby
Fiscal Officer Lanier Township: Mark McIntire
Trustee Monroe Township: Lloyd Lee
Fiscal Officer Monroe Township:
Trustee Somers Township: William A. McQuiston
Fiscal Officer Somers Township: Kelda S. Bittinger
Trustee Twin Township: Terry Creech
Fiscal Officer Twin Township: Kay Johnson
Trustee Washington Township: James A. Ferriell
Fiscal Officer Washington Township: Amanda A. Jerdon
Member of Board Montgomery County ESC: Eric Walker, Daryl Michael
Member of Board of ESC Preble County ESC: Rhonda Schaar, Kevin A. Johnston
Member of Board of ESC, Unfinished term ending Dec. 31, 2021: Shelly Lykins
Member of Board of Ed Brookville LSD: Timothy J. Denlinger, Lauren N. Hester, Susan H. Steck
Member of Board of Ed-Unfinished term ending Dec. 31, 2021: Susan Kirkpatrick
Member of Board of Ed Eaton Community SD: J. Ben Myers, Terry V. Parks
Member of Board of Ed Edgewood CSD: Amy R. Ashcraft, Tom York
Member of Board of Ed National Trail LSD: Greg McWhinney, Mindy Ward
Member of Board of Ed Preble Shawnee LSD: Gary A. Rader, Jeff D. Wood
Member of Board of Ed-Unfinished term ending Dec. 31, 2021: Nicholas C. Duskey
Member of Board of Ed Talawanda CSD: Rebecca Howard, Lois Vollmer, Chris Otto
Member of Board of Ed Tri County North LSD: Rodney C. Schaar, Vickie L. Woodyard,
Member of Board of Ed Twin Valley Community LSD: Tim Beneke, James Pemberton
Issues
According to the unofficial results, all the following issues appearing on ballots in Preble County were approved by voters:
1 Gasper Township EMS, 1-mill addtional: passed, 63.64 percent-36.36 percent
2 Gratis Township Cemetery, 0.7 mill renewal: passed, 61.17 percent-38.83 percent
3 Gratis Ambulance District EMS, 1-mill renewal: passed, 65.15 percent-34.85 percent
4 Lanier Township Ambulance District EMS, 1-mill renewal, passed, 64.83 percent-35.17 percent
5 Washington Township Fire, 0.5-mill renewal, passed, 74.23 percent-25.77 percent
6 Washington Township Fire, 1-mill renewal, passed, 69.34 percent-30.66 percent
9 Eaton Community School District, Current Expenses 0.75 percent income tax renewal, passed, 64.26 percent-35.74 percent
10 National Trail Local School District, current 0.75 percent income tax renewal, passed, 66.16 percent-33.84 percent
11 North Central Ambulance District EAS, 2 mills additional, passed 64.39 percent-35.61 percent
12 Northwest Fire & Ambulance Services EAS, 2 mills additional, passed, 60.26 percent-39.74 percent
13 Preble County District Library CE, 1-mill, passed, 57.04 percent-42.96 percent
14 Preble County General Health District, passed, 61.33 percent-38.67 percent
15 Preble County Job & Family Services, passed, 63.39 percent-36.61 percent
16 Preble County MHRB, passed, 53.28 percent-46.72 percent
17 City of Eaton income tax renewal, passed, 70.41 percent-29.59 percent
18 Village of Camden Local Option, approved, 56.94 percent-43.06 percent
19 Village of College Corner CE, passed, 59.65 percent-40.35 percent
20 Village of College Corner, passed, 58.62 percent-41.38 percent
21 Village of Lewisburg, passed, 65.73 percent-34.27 percent
22 Village of New Paris, passed, 64.41 percent-35.59 percent
23 Village of Verona COE, passed, 71.28 percent-28.72 percent
24 Village of Verona COE, 2 mills, passed, 69.15 percent-30.85 percent
25 Village of West Elkton, passed, 85.71 percent-14.29 percent
