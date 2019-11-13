Grand jury issues drug-related, other indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during its Monday, Nov. 4, session:

Amanda Facey, 743 Dale Boulevard, Camden, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business; Robert Chad Gayhart, 6197 Camden College Corner Road, Camden, domestic violence; James Scott Hale, 16 Kathy Court, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence; Anthony Wayne Lawson, 2480 E. Lexington Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession drug abuse instruments.

Also: Jacob Andrew Scott Johnson, 209 Walnut Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs with specification and aggravated trafficking in drugs; Dustin D. Alvey, 15165 Holsapple Road, Richmond, Indiana, possession of a fentanyl-related compound; Christopher Connor, 2250 Blake Avenue, Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Larry J. McGuire, 209 E. Cherry Street, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dean A. Walker, 14610 N. Co. Rd. 150 East, Eaton, Indiana, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them — OVI; Joshua Daniel Under, 416 NW 5th Street, Richmond, Indiana, burglary, burglary, trespass in a habitation, trespass in a habitation, petty theft, petty theft, tampering with evidence and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Also: Jared Lee May, 119 East Somers Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments; Michele Lee Jones, at large, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and Avtar Singh, at large, possession of cocaine.