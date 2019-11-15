District library monthly activity calendar released

Kids & Family Programs

Live sharks at your library!

Sharks are coming to the library! The Wave on Wheels Foundation at Newport Aquarium is bringing live Coralcat and Epaulette Sharks to the library! By the end of this progra.m., you will know how you can make a difference in shark conservation! Registration is required for this progra.m.. You can register for this free event at the library branch where you plan to attend. Upon registration, you will receive a ticket which you must bring with you to this event. Seating is limited!

• Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m.- New Paris, 937-437-7242 – St. Paul United Methodist Church, 301 E Main St.

• Nov. 19, 6 p.m.- Camden, 937-452-3142 – Ca.m.den Branch Library, 104 S. Main St.

• Nov. 23, 11 a.m.- West Alexandria, 937-533-4095 – Twin Valley Elementary Commons, 100 Education Dr.

• Nov. 23, 2p.m.- Eaton, 937-456-4331 – Eaton Branch Library, 301 N. Barron St.

Night Out with Dad – Eaton Branch

Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Children can come to the library with their dad or male caregiver to enjoy a fun night at the library! Families will participate in fun activities together, hear a story, have a snack, and get a small gift. *Registration for this free program begins on November 4th. You can sign up by calling 937-456-4331, emailing youthservices@preblelibrary.org or stopping in the Eaton Library.*

Create, Explore, & More – Eaton Branch

Nov. 16, from 1-3 p.m. at the Eaton Library: During this program, families can delve into our different creative and exploratory stations together. For this session, we are focusing on electricity and circuits. Pop in and try your hand at paper circuits, squishy circuits, LittleBits, Snap Circuits, and more! Drop in and have fun as a family. There is something for everyone!

Homework Help Club – Eaton Branch

The Eaton Branch of the Preble County District Library has introduced our Homework Help Club! This progra.m. provides free homework help to students in grades K-6th. Drop-ins are welcome! No registration required! Tutors will be available to assist in homework in a variety of subjects. This progra.m. is available from 3-5 p.m. each Monday. For more information, contact the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 or at youthservices@preblelibrary.org

Monthly Family Board Game Night – New Paris Branch

Visit the library on the last Tuesday of each month 5 p.m. to play board ga.m.es and enjoy a snack!

PCDL MakerSpace Open Hours – Eaton Branch

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equip.m.ent and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Tweens (ages 8-12)

Tween/Teen After School Vlogging

Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: This is the second installment of our new library vlog Library, Ca.m.era, Action! Participants will get a chance to pick their own topic to write and film for our show. This is a progra.m. for teens and tweens. All participants MUST have a signed Photo Release form before the progra.m.. These will be available at the start of the progra.m., or at the desk during registration. Those without a signed form are welcome to help write and film, but cannot be included on screen. Please register in advance at the West Elkton Library or by calling (937) 787-4873!*

Homeschool

Homeschool Hour – Fossils

Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Jim Carr from Good Guy Science will be joining us for a special talk on fossils! Learn about Paleontology, fossil hunting, and more. This progra.m. is open to home-educated students of all ages. Please register in advance by visiting the library or calling 937-456-4331!

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board ga.m.es, video ga.m.es, and more! These progra.m.s are designed to be self-led. Just drop by any time from 3:30-5 p.m., sign in, and have fun!

• Nov. 19: The Sun is Also a Star (PG-13, 120mins.)

Teen Book Club – November

Nov. 26, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Teen Book Club selection for the month of October will be The Thing About Jellyfish by Ali Benjamin! Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults (18+)

Santa Villa Toy Drive – Sponsored by Friends of the West Alexandria Library

The West Alexandria Branch will be holding a toy, book, hat, and glove drive for the West Alexandria Santa Villa during the month of November. For each new toy, book, hat or gloves you donate, you will be entered to win a $50 Walmart Gift Card.

Donate your new items at the West Alexandria Library during open hours: Monday & Wednesday: noon-7 p.m., Tuesday: 1-7 p.m., Friday: noon-4 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All items will be delivered to Santa on Dec. 1.

Christmas Card Outreach – Sponsored by Friends of the West Alexandria Library

Help us brighten the holidays for others! Stop in during open hours in the month of November to sign a Christmas or holiday card. All cards will be taken to area nursing homes and/or given to area Veterans.

Creative Writers’ Group – Eaton Branch

Meets every fourth Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian – Eaton Branch

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Adult Craft: Mason Jar Lid Ornaments – New Paris Branch

Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Join us for a holiday craft to decorate your tree. All supplies will be provided. Register at the New Paris Library or call 937-437-7242.