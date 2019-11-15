Auction raises funds for Christmas for Kids program

LEWISBURG — “A ticket auction” held on Thursday, Nov. 7, will benefit Preble County Christmas for Kids. The annual event was organized by a group of vendors who like to give back to the community. This year’s event raised $277, collected 50 new toys, and had approximately 40 people attend.

All toys and money raised will benefit Preble County Christmas for Kids, which is a collaborative effort facilitated by Preble County United Way, but made possible with collaboration by many local organizations. Using donations, the organizations are able to bring Christmas to low income families throughout Preble County.

In 2018, the group served 806 children with the support of community donations from local businesses, churches, and individuals.

Melissa Saunders is just one member of the vendors group who organized the ticket auction. As a group, they like to give back to the community several times a year to help organizations who need help.

“We do it out of the kindness of our hearts and to help the community,” Saunders said. “We are trying to raise money for United Way Christmas for Kids in Preble County. This is our second year of doing this. We would like to do it again next year as well.

“A lot of kids don’t get Christmas and it breaks my heart. There are so many kids in need throughout Ohio. It is a lot of work, a lot of organizing, getting this ticket auction together, but it gives us joy to do this and give back to the community whenever we can.”

Registration for Christmas for Kids is still open by appointment at these locations: United Way/Mental Health & Recovery Board, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, your school district’s Success Liaison, Educational Service Center, and Head Start. Registration is open until Nov. 30.

The program is open to income eligible parents of children 0-17 years that live in Preble County. Parents must bring proof of household income (three months), custody documentation (medical insurance card, medical records, school report card or legal custody document), and current address and picture ID.

For more information, find Preble County Christmas for Kids on Facebook or contact Preble County United Way at 937-456-7174.

