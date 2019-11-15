PC auditor issues report

EATON — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright released her monthly financial report on Friday, Nov. 8.

According to Wright, during the month of October, the county’s general fund receipts totaled $897,829.15.

Sales tax revenue for October totaled $493,592.42 from August sales, Wright reported. Local taxation totaled $34,545.09, charges for services were at $91,500.87, interest was at $43,337.33, casino tax was at $123,561.44, and fines and forfeitures were at $2,772.48.

The 1-mill conveyance receipts totaled $11,477 and there were no expenditures for the month.

October general fund disbursements totaled $871,201.42, according to Wright.

Salaries, P.E.R.S. and Medicare disbursements for October were $486,193.22. There were no transfers for the month.

Total Expenditures were $871,201.42 and included supplies ($39,006.28); contract services ($146,793.36); health insurance ($93,763.50); utilities ($11,605.81); equipment ($63,079.25); gasoline ($5,673.33), training/travel, adv/printing, and other expenses ($16.782.65).

According to Wright, the general fund began 2019 with a balance of $5,222,821.98, and ended the month of October with $6,715,508.30.

General Fund receipts for October were by by $89,272.26, including: sales tax up by $10,848.08, charges for services up by $31,292.27, and interest up by $19.773.24

Expenditures for the month were less than what they were in 2018 by $57,533.32: supplies were up by $1,013.81, contracted services down by $51,198.62, other expenses were down by $33,381.54, gasoline was up by $292.43, and equipment was up by $57,000.54.

By Kelsey Kimbler

