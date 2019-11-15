PCCOA craft bazaar held

EATON — Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) held its annual Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9. According to Senior Center Services Manager Stacey Fullmer, the event is a fundraiser for PCCOA, but they also hope to help local vendors sell their products and help patrons to support local individuals and businesses.

Fullmer has been organizing the event for six years, although it’s been held many more.

This year, there were 30 vendors at the bazaar, which is an increase from last year.

“I love all the different choices that folks do for crafts, home goods, and even delicious desserts,” Fullmer said.

There were over 300 people who attended this year, which is also an increase from previous years.

In addition to the 30 vendors, the Decades Diner was also open to the public during this event. Fullmer explained, this was done for two different reasons.

“We had our Decades Diner open to the public during this event to give folks who a) don’t know where are here a chance to try our delicious and affordable food and b) for folks that maybe can’t get to us during our regular business hours. It is also beneficial to our vendors because they don’t have to leave here to get food,” she said.

Vendors are charged for booth space, but that money goes back towards activities for PCCOA.

For Fullmer, it is important for PCCOA to hold this Craft Bazaar as not only another opportunity for seniors in the area, but also so people can get to know the staff at the Senior Center and see what they have to offer.

“I think this is important to hold each year because it gives a wonderful opportunity for folks to see the Senior Center and to learn about possible services they need or may need, as some staff are available for questions and can refer them to the correct person or to know what the Senior Center is and where it is; but also for a community event where you see community support community with our local vendors. We had several comments that everyone loves our craft bazaar,” Fullmer said.

“I think people enjoy the atmosphere, we are very homey here and that makes a difference. When you can go somewhere and feel like you belong there, it makes that experience more enjoyable. What I like about the craft bazaar is that I find so much stuff that I didn’t realize I needed. It’s a good environment and when we all come together here, we are like a family for the day.

“I want to thank all the vendors we had that day, the folks that showed up, and of course the staff that helped and worked the event. You can’t have a successful event without a good team and here I have an amazing team!”

She added, “We always hold our Craft Bazaar the second Saturday in November from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.. It’s a fun event with great products and you can get a good lunch!”

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbelr_RH

