Eaton-area band, choir to perform in Richmond

RICHMOND, INDIANA — Eaton Area Community Chorus and Richmond Community Orchestra are teaming to perform a mix of holiday favorites.

The concert begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in Goddard Auditorium in Earlham College’s Carpenter Hall, 801 National Road W., Richmond, Indiana.

Admission is free for the concert. Donations will be accepted for orchestra expenses such as facility rentals and music purchases.

Musical selections are to include:

• Trans-Siberian Orchestra hit “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24”

• “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with the poem by Clement Clark Moore set to music

• “Sleigh Ride”

• “The Little Drummer Boy (Carol of the Drum)”

• “Look at the World”

• “White Christmas”

• Three dances from “The Nutcracker”

• “March of the Toys” from “Babes in Toyland”

• “A Christmas Festival”

Jay Conard, a Preble County, resident, leads both the all-volunteer orchestra and chorus.

Robert Walsh founded the chorus in 1995. It recently performed with Eaton High School choral students, accompanied by members of Richmond Community Orchestra, at Eaton Performing Arts Center.

RCO’s approximately 50 musicians range from high schoolers to retirees in Wayne, Preble, Darke and Union counties. Some have taught music and others have worked in careers including medicine, law, ministry, engineering and information technology.

The idea for the orchestra developed in fall 2008 when musicians playing for a Richmond Civic Theatre production wondered if they could get together more often to rehearse and perform a variety of music.

Since then, orchestra rehearsals have continued taking place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. most Mondays at Earlham College’s Goddard Auditorium in Carpenter Hall, and more members are welcome when rehearsals resume in January. Participation is free.

In addition to several performances for the community each year, RCO provides free group violin lessons and instruments to local children in collaboration with partner organizations.

For more information, visit Facebook pages for the chorus and orchestra, or rcoindiana.org