PCDP shares report with Eaton City Council

EATON — During Eaton City Council’s meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, Brenda Latanza, Director of Preble County Development Partnership (PCDP), presented a report on PCDP history, current projects, and the new job portal.

Latanza explained, PCDP was formed in 2010 to address important growth and development issues, while assisting in the creation and jobs for everyone in Preble County.

“Since 2010 we’ve come a long way,” she said.

When she speaks with site selectors, she shares the following benefits to Preble County:

•PC is the first Certified ACT Work Ready Community in the State of Ohio. According to ACT Work Ready Communities, the program empowers states, regions, and counties with data, processes and tools that drive economic growth.

“People recognize that across the world,” Latanza said.

•Quick access to Indianapolis, Columbus, and Cincinnati, as Preble County is located near the “Crossroads of America.”

•Quality education and workforce development programs, including the new Job Portal.

•Local and State incentives.

Latanza also reported on projects including expansions and growth at Henny Penny, Neaton, TimkenSteel, Lewisburg Container, Bullen Ultrasonics, Parker Hannifin, and Lewisburg Corrugator.

“We like to talk about our existing companies growing in the county and we also want to hear why they chose Preble County,” she said.

Latanza also discussed Preble County’s Workforce Development Committee, which is comprised of superintendents, principals, Chamber of Commerce, and Economic Development representatives. The committee hosts job fairs and hiring events throughout the year and works closely with the high schools on internships.

Latanza introduced Aubrey Stevenson to discuss and walk council through the new Preble County Careers job portal, located at preblecountycareers.com. She explained, after years of planning and months of hard work, PCDP recently introduced their new job portal, focused solely on jobs available in Preble County.

The goal of Preble County Careers is to ensure individuals in the community and surrounding area are aware of the jobs and careers available to them here in Preble County.

Stevenson explained, the portal is easy to use, both for job posters and seekers. Jobs can be filtered by career fields, so seekers can find exactly what they are looking for. Resumes can also be posted on the site, so companies can view available resumes.

“Right now, the biggest push is getting people to post their companies and jobs,” she said.

Stevenson added, on Friday, Nov. 15, the Job Portal had its first successful hire. They also played the video Stevenson made to promote the portal.

“I think the number is 8,000, give or take, people travel outside the county for work. This way, they will see that there are opportunities here, they don’t have to drive outside the county, they pay just as well, and the benefits are great,” Latanza said. “It is for only Preble County employers to register their jobs, but we will take resumes from anywhere. Hopefully, if anybody is looking to relocate or for other jobs, they will find [the job portal] as well.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH