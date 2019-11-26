West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Maggie Johnson, Michael Spencer Jr., Paige Naudascher, Emmett Guehring, Pam Cunningham, Tiffany Bassler, Angie Johnson, Michael Schmidt, Jerry Dave Sizemore, Daniel Stebbins, Emerson Voge, Robert Turpin, Jeffery Unger, Drew McCoy, Paul Price, Samantha Bixler, Harold Croop, Stacy Oligee Merryweather, Kole Maggard, Andy Eck, Cole Habekost, Amanda Montgomery, Gary Lowe, Greg Williams, Karen Ehler, Randy Ehler, Clinton House, Jay Unger.

Anniversaries this week: Scott and Lindsay Watson, Mike and Diana Spencer, Terry and Nancy Locke, Sam and Laurie Denny.

Firehouse bingo

Bingo is back. Start time is 6 p.m. every Thursday for the early bird games. We have several progressive games we play throughout the season. Come out and try your luck. Doors open at 5 p.m. open seating, no RSVP on seating, and first come first served. Help spread the word, the higher number of attendees, the higher pay-out bracket. Light snack bar with drinks available for purchase at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Christmas Craft Bazaar

The 2019 Christmas Craft and Vendor Bazaar, sponsored by the WA Celebration Committee, will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Twin Valley School Commons. Enjoy your holiday shopping with items from our unique, local crafters, and enjoy refreshments as well.

Christmas in the Village

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is hosting the annual Christmas in the Village, Sunday, Dec. 8 from 4-7 p.m. starting at the Town Hall, 16 N. Main Street. Pick up your punch card at the West Alexandria Branch Library, visit all the businesses listed and receive an entry for a chance to win an awesome prize. Anyone with a lighted vehicle is invited to join our line-up for the Christmas parade at 4:15 p.m. and help welcome Santa to our village. Decorate your car, truck, trailer, bike, golf cart, etc. Parade lineup will be on Education Lane at Twin Valley South School. Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will proceed down Ohio 503 with a brief stop at the Town Hall and then proceed to Santa Villa/Peace Park where Santa will greet the children from 5-7 p.m. Each child receives their choice of a toy, candy cane, or a pair of gloves – all for free. Families are encouraged to bring their cameras and get family photos with Santa. Door prize drawings will take place at 7 p.m. inside the Town Hall. Punch cards are for adults only. While you are at the library be sure to sign up for door prizes. We will have three age groups for door prizes: 12 and under, 13-17, and 18 and up.

Foodbank

Current needs are grape jelly, cereal, pancake syrup, shampoo, corn, and peas. Also, gently used blankets and coats are needed. Thank you to all who support our community and food bank.The Foodbank is open from 10a.m. to 12p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at Salem and St. John Lutheran Churches the first Sunday of each month.

Church of the Brethren

The next community meal will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Church of the Brethren 22 East Oak St. from 5-6:30 p.m. Community meals will continue the first Wednesday of each month through June.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids meet every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for a meal followed by a program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kids age 3 years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids which includes a meal, Bible lessons, fun activities and service projects. For additional information contact Wanda DeVilbiss at 937-361-6865.

Salem Kids and LCO Sunday School participants will be rehearsing Saturday, Dec. 7, at 9:30 a.m. for the Childrens’ Christmas Program to be presented on Sunday, Dec. 8, during worship, at 10:30 a.m.

Families are invited to help decorate the church for Christmas on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m.

We will host the annual Wernle Christmas Party Sunday, Dec. 1, from 5-7 p.m.

We are collecting donations for Cheer Boxes for Shut-in members. Please save shoe boxes and individually wrapped treats and food items and bring to the church kitchen by Dec. 9. We plan to make 25 boxes this year.

We are accepting socks and mitten donations for our area school children and those in need of warmth this winter. When you shop, please consider picking up extra for those in need. We are still collecting new or clean, used Bibles to accompany our quilts for the Blanket and Bible ministry for national disaster relief. Quilts and soap will continue to be sent to international missions.

A Casserole Care Team has been established, providing ready-made, frozen casseroles with baking instructions for those in need.

Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Salem is participating in the Pop Tab Challenge, sponsored by Thrivent, for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Place tabs in the container inside the east door.

Donate your unwanted or recently expired coupons to Coups for Troops to assist military overseas where commissaries accept manufacturer coupons up to two months expired. There is a designated basket in the church library.

November’s special offering will go to the Adopt-a-Family Project.

