Senior edition

EATON — Happy Thanksgiving. The Preble County Senior Center is closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

Reflexology: Sign up to relieve stress and tension, improve blood supply and help achieve homeostasis by getting a reflexology session at the senior activities center. We have availability on Dec. 19, call 937-456-4947 to book your appointment, cost is $40.

Quilt Block Art Class: Come paint a canvas quilt block with us on Monday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. Materials and instruction provided by Heidi Flory. Call to reserve your spot, $15 per person, 937-456-4947.

Silver Sneakers: Every Tuesday we are having fun exercising to increase muscle strength, range of motion, and having fun while doing it. This is a free class at the senior activities center from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Stretching Class with Summit: Summit Chiropractic is here on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. offering free stretching. Call to pre-register.

Writing Series with Edison State Community College: Learn how to create a journal of your memories throughout this 6-week program. Bring a journal or tablet to write in for class. Class begins Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. at the senior activities center. Pre-registration is a must by calling 456-4947, $10 per class.

Whispering Christmas: PCCOA is hosting Whispering Christmas on Wednesday, December 4 from 6:00 to 10:00 at Fort Saint Clair. We are looking for cookie donations, please drop off at PCCOA on or before Dec. 3, and volunteers to be at the Whispering Christmas between 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call to sign up for either, 937-456-4947

Holiday Food Drive: drop off food items for our Holiday Food Baskets for Preble County seniors. Drop off at the senior activities center. Call for a complete list of foods needed.

Hard Rock/ Jack’s Casino: We are headed to the casino to play poker and whatever else suits your fancy in March. Call for further details.

Underground Railroad Museum: Join us on this adventure to Cincinnati to see the Underground Railroad Museum, lunch at the Street Corner, and check out the American Sign Museum. Call to sign up for this trip on April 7, 2020.

Paint the Town: We will be painting the town in Richmond with lunch at Little Sheba’s and ice cream at Ullery’s. Call to sign up for this trip on April 21, 2020.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.