Preble County Common Pleas Court hears drug, domestic violence cases

EATON — Preble County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving drugs and domestic violence on Tuesday. Judge Stephen R. Bruns presided.

Brandon T. Welsh, 29, of Camden, pleaded guilty to charges of domestic violence and felonious assault. Additional charges of kidnapping were dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Welsh and the Preble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Welsh was indicted in August.

Judge Bruns accepted Welsh’s guilty plea and ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. His next court appearance is a final disposition hearing, to be held Dec. 17.

Kimberly M. Means, 26, of West Alexandria, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Additional charges of petty theft were dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Means and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Both prosecutors and Means’ attorney, Valerie Sargent-Wood, recommended community control and outpatient substance abuse treatment in the case.

Judge Bruns accepted the guilty plea and ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. Means’ next court appearance is a final disposition hearing, to be held Dec. 17.

Tyler Rutherford, 27, of Fairfield, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. Additional charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Rutherford and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Judge Bruns accepted Rutherford’s plea and ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. His next court appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held Jan. 14.

Tasha Ann Webster, 39, of West Alexandria, was ordered to pursue substance abuse treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of aggravated possession of drugs. Webster’s guilty plea on those charges will be held in abeyance pending completion of an inpatient drug treatment program. If Webster fails to complete the terms of her ILC agreement, the guilty plea will be entered and sentence could be imposed.

Brian M. Grubb, 33, of Eaton, pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with coin machines. Additional charges of criminal damaging or endangering were dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Grubb and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. His next court appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held Dec. 17.

