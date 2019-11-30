Eaton council updated on projects

EATON — During a meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, Eaton City Council heard updates on major projects, potential projects, upcoming events, and heard from guests State Rep. J. Todd Smith and Adam Craft.

Craft introduced himself to council, announcing his upcoming run for Preble County Commissioner.

“I wanted to come talk to you guys and tell you I look forward to working with you guys and look forward to great things happening in the county — you’re doing a great job, keep it up,” he said.

J. Todd Smith, State Representative of the 43rd District, presented to council his plan for the Preble County Patriotic Parkway. Smith has previously appealed to council in New Paris and Lewisburg, both of whom approved necessary documentation for the parkway to pass through their village limits.

Smith plans for the parkway to pass through every Preble County village and city, paying homage to military men and women who have lived and been buried in the county. He hopes to add a pamphlet and website, which will tell information to those passing the parkway on “notable” inhabitants of the village or city.

Mayor Gary Wagner said, “I think it’s a good idea.”

“It’s good awareness,” councilman David Kirsch added.

Council will have to approve the Preble County Patriotic Parkway’s passage through the City of Eaton. Wagner asked City Manager Brad Collins to draft a resolution to have them vote on at a later meeting.

Collins shared the following updates during his City Manager’s Report:

•During its meeting on Nov. 12, the Planning Board approved a conditional use application for Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) for future housing considerations. According to Collins, at this time, PCCOA is considering building housing units for elderly on site.

•The pre-construction meeting was held for the secondary clarifier project at the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP). The plant is currently 36 years old and to keep it up and running, maintenance and projects are needed. This project will update the secondary clarifiers, which are at the end of their useful life.

At press time, Collins indicated this project will cost $1,024,700 and will be completed by December of 2020.

•Public Maintenance has been busy with leaf collection, snow preparation, and work at Fort St. Clair for Whispering Christmas.

Eaton City Council will hold its next regular council meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. in the City Building.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH