Preble County celebrates Adoption Month

EATON — Preble County is celebrating National Adoption Month this November.

On Monday, Nov. 4, the Preble County Board of Commissioners presented Job and Family Services with a proclamation honoring National Adoption Month, November 2019. According to Preble County Job and Family Services Director Becky Sorrell, more that 16,000 Ohio children currently live in foster homes or other out-of-home placement settings, and more than 3,000 of those children and youth are waiting to be adopted.

“Of these children, 251 will turn 18 over the next year and will transition out of care with no forever home. Children are never too old to be adopted and everyone deserves a family,” she said.

Sorrell asked a Preble County family to write Job and Family Services letters about their adoption experience.

“Parents Rachel and Paul shared with us that they have been privileged to add three children permanently to their family through adoption,” Sorrell said.

“Our journey began seven years ago when our only biological child started praying for God to allow him to become a big brother,” Rachel wrote. “Now, five years later, we have been blessed to grow our family by three.

“We chose to love them and protect them and watch them blossom into the awesome kid’s that they are now. The road to adoption was not an easy road, but we would not trade it for anything! It is a blessing that we will always be grateful for!”

Their adopted child Kaden shared, “I have been adopted for one and a half years and I feel safe and happy and secure. I feel like that because my mom and dad take care of us.”

McKenna, who was also adopted, added, “[Adoption] is a great experience with great people in it. It can be challenging, because of what people will say, but overall I think it is great.

“I love being adopted, because people you might meet and the people you care about are the people that will be in your heart forever.”

She also talked about the relationships she has built through adoption.

“My mom [is] amazing. She supports me and cares for me. I love her and I would not ask to have a new mom,” she said. “My brother, he is not by blood, but he is very cool and nice, also he cheers me up when I’m sad or down.

“I love my family.”

Matthew, who was not adopted, said, “I have prayed for a little sister for seven years. I got a sister in 2015. I feel good about getting sisters and brothers.”

Sorrell added, “This has been a great experience for all the members of this family. There is more than enough love to go around! The Preble County Commissioners and the Preble County Job and Family Services would like to encourage anyone interested in opening their hearts and homes to children, to please contact the Preble County Job and Family Services; Children Services Division at 937-456-1135 option 4.”

By Kelsey Kimbler

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

