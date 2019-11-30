News briefs

BOE meeting & closure

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting prior to the 2019 General Election Post-Election Audit on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton. The Preble County Board of Elections will be closed on Friday, Dec. 6, due to staff attending a meeting in Columbus. The office will reopen for business on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8 a.m.

NT Rockers meetings

The annual Christmas dinner for NT Rockers and guests is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Old Richmond Inn in Richmond, Indiana. They will need reservations from members for this event. More info will be announced later.

MHRB Meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will have a Board meeting at their Board Office at 225 N. Barron St. in Eaton on Monday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

TCN Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon

Tri-County North Schools will host its 2019-20 Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 13, at 12:30 p.m., in the Tri-County North HS/MS Cafeteria. The luncheon is hosted by the Tri-County North Local School District and supported by the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon will be served by the TCN cafeteria staff and the TCN FFA students. Entertainment will be provided by the music department. All senior citizens in the TCN Local School District are invited to attend the luncheon. There is no charge. To make reservations, contact Noelle Warner at 937-962-2671, extension 224. Deadline for reservations will be Monday, Dec. 2.

PC ESC board vacancy

The Preble County Educational Service Center is accepting letters of interest for a governing board vacancy which begins Jan. 1, 2020 and runs through Dec. 31, 2021. Letters of interest should include one’s background, and reasons for interest in becoming a PCESC Governing Board member. Letters can be sent to the ESC Central Office, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton, OH 45320, or be dropped off in person from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The ESC will be accepting letters of interest until the end of the business day, Friday, Dec. 13. The current board members will review all letters of interest and contact perspective candidates.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.