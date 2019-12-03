Fifty partake in Dessert Auction

EATON — Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) held the annual Dessert Auction on Tuesday, Nov. 26. This year, there were approximately 50 participants and 110 desserts were auctioned off.

According to Executive Director Shelley Ratliff, the center did not raise as much money as they have in the past, but they had just as much fun.

She added, the Dessert Auction was created about five years ago. Each year it continues to grow in the desserts auctioned and in donations.

“Everyone loves an auction that involves food. And what is better than food made by local grandmas and grandpas? We decided to promote the great cooks and bakers from the senior center and the community. The benefit of having it right before Thanksgiving and Easter, is a time saver for those of us who are busy and allows people to help the senior center at the same time. We also have desserts donated from local businesses as well, like Greenbriar Nursing Home, 1808 Café, and Lawn Plus,” Ratliff said.

“Every year it gets better. It isn’t all about the money we raise for our seniors. Preparing the desserts for the event and feeling the pride of donating a homemade dessert or just coming to the event that lots and lots of laughs are shared. The auctioneer reminds us each auction, ‘There are no friends at an auction.’ He is correct. We have a great time trying to outbid each other and raise the price on some items.”

She added, the community has come to rely on the Dessert Auction before the holidays.

“We have several people that come to purchase desserts for their holiday feasts and we have lots of people that come for the camaraderie. Our Dessert Auctions have become a social event for many,” she said.

“Don Vaughn always does a great job being our auctioneer. He will do anything to increase the bids. He has even dug into his own pocket to increase the bid 25 cents. The bidding kept going higher after that gesture. This year, [Vaughn] had a great team of help, with Deb and Bob Quinn and Pat Whalen — not to mention all those that made desserts for this event!

“One year, Don auctioned off a half of a peanut butter sandwich. As people laughed about the item, it brought $12 to the cause. We want to thank everyone who participated in some way. Our organization wouldn’t be number one in the state without the support from our community.”

PCCOA will be holding a bake sale at its Patrolling for Paws event in February at Twin Valley Local Community Schools. More information will be announced at a later date.

