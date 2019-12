EATON — Purely CBD held its ribbon cutting ceremony with the Preble County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The new store is located in Junction Village Mall at 538 N. Barron Street in Eaton. Additional information will follow in an upcoming edition of The Register-Herald.

