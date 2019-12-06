Lima train town show to be held

LIMA — The National Model Railroad Association, North Central Region, Three Rivers Division will be sponsoring the Lima Train Town Show and Swap Meet on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It will be in the Merchants and Youth Exhibits Buildings at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 East Harding Highway, State Route 309 East, Lima, 45804. Use Exit 125 from I-75 and then go east about three fourths of a mile. The Fairgrounds are on the south side of the highway.

Admission is $7 for adults. Scouts in uniform and children (12 and under) are free when accompanied by an adult.

They will have over 150 tables of model railroad/toy train/train memorabilia bargains. They will also have several Model Railroad Time Saver puzzles, and at least one model railroad layout. Returning this year: Children’s Play Area and Santa Claus. Food and beverages are also available.

Parking is free and the facilities are handicap accessible.

Additional train related activities include: The Lima Model Railroad Club, at 1200 North Boyer, will have an Open House from noon until 5 p.m., The Allen County Museum & Histoircal Society, at Metcalf & Market Streets, will be open from 1-4 p.m., and the Nickle Plate Berkshire Steam Locomotive #779, in Lincoln Park, at 199 S. Shawnee Street will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The public is welcome and invited.

All proceeds received from this event benefit the NMRA NCR Three Rivers Division 3, a not for profit organization.