Christmas events planned at Camden First Southern Baptist Church

CAMDEN — The Camden First Southern Baptist Church presents ‘Straight Outta Bethlehem,” Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Directed by Bev Garrett and Marcia Sullender, come worship and celebrate the birth of Christ in drama, and song. There will only be a 10:30 a.m. service on the Dec. 15. On Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. will traditional caroling followed by sloppy joes and hot chocolate. Christmas Eve candlelight service will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.

