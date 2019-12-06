Church briefs

Christmas in Camden

The Camden First Southern Baptist Church presents “Straight Outta Bethlehem,” Saturday Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. Directed by Bev Garrett and Marcia Sullender, come worship and celebrate the birth of Christ in drama, and song. There will only be a 10:30 a.m. service on Dec. 15.

Other events include: Traditional caroling followed by sloppy joes and hot chocolate on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.; Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

Supper with Santa

Supper with Santa will be hosted by the Christian Ed Committee of Eaton United Church of Christ on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 pm. This event is free, open to the public, and features supper, a visit with Santa, gifts from Santa’s workshop, a craft and candy. Simply call the church at 937-456-3810 to register your family.

Holiday bazaar

A Christmas holiday bazaar will be held at Sugar Valley United Methodist Church, located on the corner of Ohio 732 and Camden-Sugar Valley Road, Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be lunch, baked goods, crafts and nice used items for sale.

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its final monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Awana, Youth Ministry Wednesday nights in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden has resumed a new year of AWANA Bible Club for ages Pre -school through 6th grade each Wedesday night from 6:30-8 p.m. Student Pastor Joel Betts invites any youth in 7-12th grade for worship and Bible study to join in on Wednesday nights as well. Visit www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.