Cops & Kids event set; donations accepted

PREBLE COUNTY — On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Fraternal Order of Police, Floyd E. Spitler Lodge #158 will be hosting its annual Cops & Kids event. With a little help from everyone, the group assists families which have fallen upon hard times and brighten their holiday season.

The Cops & Kids event helps families from all over the Preble County community. On the day of the event, the families will meet for dinner and receive a visit from Santa Claus. The selected families will then go shopping with FOP members for all the necessities: jackets, clothes, shoes, socks and any other clothing items they are in dire need of. With any remaining funds, they may purchase gifts for their family.

The families chosen are outstanding citizens, according to the FOP, who have found themselves fallen on hard times but pull together to make ends meet. All the gifts purchased during the Cops & Kids event are made possible by the members of the FOP and donations from citizens and businesses throughout Preble County.

Over the last nine years, the group has helped over 150 children throughout the county have a merry Christmas. One hundred percent of the donations go to that night’s event, which in turn determines how many children and their families can be helped any given year.

If interested in donating to this life-changing event, make donations to Cops & Kids, P.O. Box 602, Eaton, OH 45320.