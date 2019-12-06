ECC presents donations

EATON — Following its performance of the “Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” Eaton Community Church donated its proceeds to Home is the Foundation (HIT Foundation) and Birthright of Eaton.

The church presented the check to representatives of both organizations on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

According to Eaton Community Church President of the Elder Board Richard Mitchell, they took the net proceeds from their play production and divided them equally among the HIT Foundation and Birthright of Eaton. Eaton Community Church decided to donate their proceeds, because they wanted to give back to the community that shows them support throughout the year.

“We had a great production, we had over 870 people who saw the production over three days. We had a number of young people — kids essentially — who really stepped up and did a great job, as well as a lot of adults. We had a wonderful time,” he said. “We were looking for two agencies here locally we really thought would benefit the community and — again — pass on our mission of sharing life and sharing Christ.

“We felt this was one of the better ways of sharing that with the community. It is the church’s responsibility to give back to the community that supports them.”

Birthright of Eaton has existed for 20 years with the mission to help women and children. According to Director Cathy Webb, their motto is, “We believe it is the right of every woman to give birth and the right of every child to be born.”

The organization is dedicated to helping mothers have items they need to give birth and take care of their babies up to 24 months.

“We’re not just pro-birth, we’re pro-life. Once the child is here, we help moms with a layette that contains things you may need — a lot of women get them at a baby shower. We help moms up to 24 months,” Webb said. “We’re trying to help women and families in the community to make our community stronger.”

These funds donated by Eaton Community Church will go to Birthright of Eaton’s general fund to be used as they have need.

“This means we are better able to purchase things, pay our bills, and take care of the individuals who come through our doors,” she said. “We’re very appreciative to the church here for their contribution and viewing us as a ministry they want to support in the community and for what we can do in the community to help others.”

For more information on Birthright of Eaton, visit birthrightofeaton.org.

Home is the Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization formed to meet the critical shortage of affordable housing options in Preble County. Their mission states, “Everyone in Preble County should have a decent place to live.”

As part of their homeless services program, Home is the Foundation operates a 10 bed homeless shelter for anybody experiencing a housing crisis. They also provide a cold shelter during the winter months when it is below 32 degrees, so people who have no other place to go can sleep inside, instead of in the cold.

The money donated by Eaton Community church will help fund this program.

“These funds will directly impact the homeless services program we operate, which will directly help the clients we serve that are experiencing homelessness,” Genth said. “The HIT Foundation’s relationship with churches all throughout Preble County are vital for providing services all throughout Preble County. We couldn’t do it without the churches support.”

Eaton Community Church presented Home is the Foundation and Birthright of Eaton with a check on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

